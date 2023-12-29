Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 29, 2023

Gas, electricity prices to rise next quarter with higher GST, carbon tax and energy costs

Households supplied by SP Group will see a 5% increase in electricity tariffs from Jan 1 to March 31.

950,000 HDB households to receive U-Save and S&CC rebates in January

Lower- and middle-income households will get double their regular U-Save rebates, as well as an additional $20.

Developers, data scientists among hot jobs of 2023

Jobs with a technology focus look to be in great demand next year, MOM data showed.

Passenger filmed forcing open MRT train doors handed another charge

The passenger allegedly caused annoyance to the commuters by pulling open the doors of a train at Yio Chu Kang Station on Dec 1.

Shop and bop at New Year parties in the heartland

Special events from fireworks to fashion shows are being rolled out in Housing Board estates.

PM Lee warns against responding to deepfake videos of him promoting investment scams

In a deepfake video circulating online, PM Lee appears to be advocating for a cryptocurrency scheme in an interview with a Beijing-based news outlet.

Cathay Pacific cancels some year-end flights over pilot illness; service to Singapore affected

Other services affected include those involving Sydney, Delhi, Taipei and Shanghai.

Taiwan election: Candidates receive rock star treatment, steamed buns while campaigning

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate Lai Ching-te leads his rivals when it comes to support from women voters, according to one poll.

Home-grown actor Ayden Sng is 14th most handsome face in global list

The actor is ahead of celebrities such as Robert Pattinson, Chris Evans and Jungkook from BTS.

The Straits Times Best Buys 2023: A car for every budget

Electric vehicles and hybrids are making their presence felt in this annual round-up of the best car choices in each segment.

