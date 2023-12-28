Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 28, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Credit Suisse handed $3.9m civil penalty by MAS for relationship managers’ misconduct
Credit Suisse paid the penalty to the regulator immediately after it was imposed, and as part of the settlement, also separately compensated its affected clients.
DPM Wong to deliver Budget 2024 speech in Parliament on Feb 16
Singapore Airshow to be open to public again; tickets on sale from Jan 2
It will cost $34 each for adults and $17 for children aged 3 to 12 to attend what will be called Weekend@Airshow.
S’porean father and son swept away by waves in Desaru: Body of dad found, teen son rescued
Jokowi’s son and V-P candidate silences critics in debate ahead of Indonesia’s polls
His performance during a Dec 23 election debate, in which he delivered some punches that left his rivals floundering, was beyond expectations, say analysts.
Couple were ‘Adam and Eve’ of MLM scheme involving almost 4,000 people and more than $3.3m: DPP
Mohamad Hisham Mohd Idris and his wife were the first to participate in and promote the illegal referral programme after bringing it here in 2013.
Four men, including two teens, detained for importing e-vaporisers
They had purchased the e-vaporisers from a shopping mall in Johor Bahru and tried to enter Singapore.
Zen master: Tony Leung Chiu Wai says he yearns for a ‘simpler life’ as he gets older
The acclaimed Hong Kong actor says playing different roles has made him look at the world differently.
Actor Lee Sun-kyun’s alleged blackmailer taken into custody
The suspect is accused of blackmailing the late actor and extorting 50 million won (S$51,100) from him.
Make a new year resolution about something bigger than yourself
The world doesn’t care if you lose weight, so why not start with small gestures of kindness, says the writer.