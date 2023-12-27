Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 27, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Money mule hiring spree goes digital as crime syndicates turn to Telegram platform
Between January and June 2023, more than 4,700 people were arrested or investigated for being money mules.
askST: Can cord blood units be transferred from one bank to another?
ST spoke to private and public cord blood banks in Singapore to find out the difference in their ways storing cord blood.
How Singapore cord blood firms ensure safe storage
Here’s a look at the safety measures that some banks have put in place to protect cord blood, from processing to storage.
2024 GST hike: Bookshops, art dealers and theatre companies worry people will cut ‘non-essential’ spending
Bookshops, for instance, worry about prices crossing the psychological barrier of $30 per book.
Condo rents slide for 4th consecutive month in November, but HDB rents rebound
Condo rents dropped 1.4 per cent in November, while HDB rents inched up 0.8 per cent.
30 people under probe after multi-agency anti-crime blitz in Geylang
In raids along the Geylang Lorongs, officers seized cough syrup and purported sexual enhancement products.
Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in apparent suicide amid drug allegations
The actor had said he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess trying to blackmail him.
Prompt alerts on disruptions among ideas mooted in point-to-point transport sector review
Proposed new rules for PMAs in S’pore: What are the regulations in other parts of the world?
The Active Mobility Advisory Panel studied rules overseas while reviewing the current ones in Singapore.
Six dead, tens of thousands hit by southern Thailand flooding
The floods, which began on Dec 22, have hit more than 70,000 homes across five provinces.
