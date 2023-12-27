Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 27, 2023

Updated
Published
30 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Money mule hiring spree goes digital as crime syndicates turn to Telegram platform

Between January and June 2023, more than 4,700 people were arrested or investigated for being money mules.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Can cord blood units be transferred from one bank to another?

ST spoke to private and public cord blood banks in Singapore to find out the difference in their ways storing cord blood.

READ MORE HERE

How Singapore cord blood firms ensure safe storage

Here’s a look at the safety measures that some banks have put in place to protect cord blood, from processing to storage.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

2024 GST hike: Bookshops, art dealers and theatre companies worry people will cut ‘non-essential’ spending

Bookshops, for instance, worry about prices crossing the psychological barrier of $30 per book.

READ MORE HERE

Condo rents slide for 4th consecutive month in November, but HDB rents rebound

Condo rents dropped 1.4 per cent in November, while HDB rents inched up 0.8 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

30 people under probe after multi-agency anti-crime blitz in Geylang

In raids along the Geylang Lorongs, officers seized cough syrup and purported sexual enhancement products.

READ MORE HERE

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in apparent suicide amid drug allegations

The actor had said he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess trying to blackmail him.

READ MORE HERE

Prompt alerts on disruptions among ideas mooted in point-to-point transport sector review

The review is set to be completed by Q2 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Proposed new rules for PMAs in S’pore: What are the regulations in other parts of the world?

The Active Mobility Advisory Panel studied rules overseas while reviewing the current ones in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Six dead, tens of thousands hit by southern Thailand flooding

The floods, which began on Dec 22, have hit more than 70,000 homes across five provinces.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox! 

If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at st-newsletters@sph.com.sg

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top