Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 26, 2023

NEA, two employees charged over 2021 Tuas Incineration Plant explosion that killed 2 men
The agency allegedly failed to take measures to ensure the safety and health of their employees.
S’pore core inflation dips to 3.2% in Nov in return to slower price increases
November saw slower price increases for retail and other goods, food, as well as electricity and gas.
Condo resale prices rise for 4th straight month, but volumes flat in November
Body of woman who fell off a cliff and died in New York returning to Singapore on Dec 27
Madam Nur Aisyah's death had been ruled an accident by the police in New York, said her husband.
US Air Force to conduct study on basing of RSAF F-15s fighter jets in Guam
Road closures and enhanced security measures in place for Marina Bay countdown
To prevent overcrowding, the number of people entering certain areas will be regulated by the police.
Global air travel will finally surpass pre-Covid levels in 2024, experts say
The International Air Transport Association’s projections are “highly dependent on the continued strong recovery in the China market”.
askST Jobs: What to take note of when giving your boss a festive season gift
You will need to consider the occasion, workplace culture and potential implications, say experts.
Cross-strait relations in for rocky ride if Lai Ching-te wins Taiwan presidential election
Chinese President Xi Jinping has said he is prioritising Taiwan in anticipation of an election result he does not want, according to the writer.
Malaysian actor-host Hero Tai sorry for saying Singapore is ‘man-made’ and ‘too boring’
The actor-host and his wife, a YouTube content creator, appeared on a Singapore live-streaming platform to discuss the issue.