Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 25, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
New private home sales remained strong in prime district amid slowing demand in 2023
Median prices of new private homes in the core central region rose slower, compared with other market segments.
Israeli air strike kills at least 70 in refugee camp, Gaza officials say, in Christmas bloodshed
Philippine actions in South China Sea 'extremely dangerous': Chinese state media
A commentary said Manila has relied on US support to continually provoke China in the disputed territory.
Going cold turkey on smartphones: A day unplugged
US airline puts 6-year-old flying alone on wrong flight
The boy landed in Orlando, a four-hour car ride from where his grandmother was waiting.
‘I want three children’: How two Japanese municipalities are bucking the trend of depopulation
Policies that specifically target young families have created a virtuous circle of growth in the two areas.
Visits to national museums doubled in decade since admissions became free
From 2.8 million visitors in 2012, visitor numbers grew to 5.7 million before the pandemic hit.
Minor Issues: Make room for new family Christmas traditions
Things change all the time and family traditions can grow and change along with people.
Why Mao’s 130th birthday will be a muted affair
Commemorations will be relatively low-key to prevent leftists and rightists from hijacking it and stirring up debate, said a government insider.