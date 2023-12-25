Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 25, 2023

Updated
Published
2 min ago

New private home sales remained strong in prime district amid slowing demand in 2023

Median prices of new private homes in the core central region rose slower, compared with other market segments.

Israeli air strike kills at least 70 in refugee camp, Gaza officials say, in Christmas bloodshed

Strikes that began hours before midnight persisted into Christmas Day.

Philippine actions in South China Sea 'extremely dangerous': Chinese state media

A commentary said Manila has relied on US support to continually provoke China in the disputed territory.

Going cold turkey on smartphones: A day unplugged

What obstacles would be faced by someone who has never worked without a phone?

US airline puts 6-year-old flying alone on wrong flight

The boy landed in Orlando, a four-hour car ride from where his grandmother was waiting.

‘I want three children’: How two Japanese municipalities are bucking the trend of depopulation

Policies that specifically target young families have created a virtuous circle of growth in the two areas.

Visits to national museums doubled in decade since admissions became free

From 2.8 million visitors in 2012, visitor numbers grew to 5.7 million before the pandemic hit.

Minor Issues: Make room for new family Christmas traditions

Things change all the time and family traditions can grow and change along with people.

Why Mao’s 130th birthday will be a muted affair

Commemorations will be relatively low-key to prevent leftists and rightists from hijacking it and stirring up debate, said a government insider.

Market resumes Santa Claus rally heading into final week of 2023

Wall Street and stocks worldwide have been cheered by rate-cut hopes.

