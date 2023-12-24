Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 24, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Tanker off India hit by attack drone fired from Iran: Pentagon
The attack took place around 10am local time on Dec 23 and caused no casualties aboard the Japanese-owned vessel.
Pay attention to withdrawal timing from Supplementary Retirement Scheme
The prescribed retirement age is the one prevailing when you made your first SRS contribution. This is now either 62 or 63.
What a barricaded void deck says about Singaporeans and play in the heartland
Opportunities for spontaneous play have not diminished, even as usage of community spaces becomes more structured, say experts.
She knocks on doors regularly to check in on seniors
Ms Rasul Fathima Ahmad was among 17 volunteers who won an award to recognise the work of Silver Generation Ambassadors.
Soft-serve power? China’s F&B brands expand in South-east Asia
Analysts say these brands’ popularity could strengthen China’s cultural influence and improve its public image.
Indonesia nickel plant explosion: At least 13 killed and 38 injured
The blast occurred when workers repaired the furnace and installed plates at 5.30am on Dec 24, killing eight Indonesian workers and five Chinese workers.
Is retirement the hardest struggle in sport?
The 30s is when the world hits its stride but athletes start to peter out. To retire is to lose their identity, to leave their tribes and to step uneasily into the real world, notes Rohit Brijnath.
Celebrating Singapore comedians Wang Sha and Ye Feng’s legacy in film
There is a showcase of 26 films featuring the duo and an accompanying free exhibition.
Life Power List 2023: The most influential lifestyle players of the year
Ten players who rocked the lifestyle scene this year, from Taylor Swift to Singapore hotel heiress Carolyn Choo.
Should our festive decorations stay up for longer?
Such a move is more sustainable and the decorations are supposed to make you happy (though some can get on your nerves), says Jeremy Au Yong.