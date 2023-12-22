Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 22, 2023

Updated
Published
53 min ago

Covid-19 wave under control, no need for mask rule: Ong Ye Kung

The current Covid-19 wave has possibly peaked, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, as the latest data shows three straight days of falling infection numbers.

Changi Airport fifth-busiest international airport in 2023; S’pore-KL the busiest flight route

Singapore-Jakarta and Singapore-Bangkok were also among the top 10 busiest international routes: OAG

Businessman linked to money laundering accused left S’pore abruptly in September

Mr Su Binghai, who is a significant shareholder in a firm in Singapore, New Future Holdings, is a person of interest to police.

Interactive: Untangling the complex web behind Singapore’s biggest money laundering case

Who, what, how - a look at the extensive web of people and companies linked to the case.

Sumitomo Life offers to fully acquire Singlife, valuing Singapore insurer at $4.6 billion

Under the deal, which is one of the largest insurance deals in the region, Sumitomo Life will buy asset manager TPG’s 35 per cent stake in Singlife for $1.6 billion.

Where you can catch New Year’s Eve fireworks in the heartland to welcome 2024

There will be displays in at least seven locations, which are part of 28 community celebrations around Singapore.

6 months’ jail for man who made bomb threat on board Scoot flight bound for Perth

Hawkins Kevin Francis pleaded guilty on Dec 22 to one charge of making false threats of terrorist acts.

Two bikers heading to Singapore killed in five-vehicle pile-up at toll plaza near Johor CIQ

One fire engine and one rapid response vehicle with 10 firemen were deployed to the scene.

Over 1,390 suspects nabbed in month-long multi-agency blitz

They are under probe for various offences, including drug activities and illegal gambling.

Why reuniting with Andy Lau on new movie The Goldfinger gave Tony Leung ‘peace of mind’

The Hong Kong screen titans last starred together in the Infernal Affairs films (2002 to 2003).

