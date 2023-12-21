Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 21, 2023

Egypt seeks to broker Gaza ceasefire as Hamas, Israel assert demands

The United States said “very serious” negotiations were taking place on a new Gaza ceasefire.

Man arrested in Pasir Ris slashing charged with attempted murder

The police said the assailant was known to the victims. Four people, including Loh, were hurt in the incident.

All contra-flow lanes at Johor land checkpoints open for Christmas and New Year

Contra-flow lanes allow motorists to use lanes meant for the opposite direction.

Talks on global e-commerce rules achieve key milestone; more progress likely in 2024

Substantial conclusion has been reached on a number of rules covering three broad areas of global digital trade.

Foodtech start-up Life3 Biotech to open new production facility, will expand hiring

The 25,000 sq ft plant can produce up to six tonnes of vegetables and 1,400 tonnes of edible plant protein in a year.

China is world’s second-largest economy but its passport is ranked 63rd. Are things looking up?

It has become easier for Chinese citizens to visit South-east Asia due to visa waivers by some countries.

Japanese restaurant in Tanjong Pagar suspended for 2 weeks, fined over lapses

Along with the suspension, Teppan Kappou Kenji was also fined $800.

$2.6 million lost to scammers posing as MAS officers since start of 2023

There have been at least 41 victims since January.

Cops nab remaining suspects involved in Singapore boy’s abduction in JB

The main suspect, a business partner of the victim’s father, planned the kidnapping with three others.

Singaporean fashion designer to the stars Andrew Gn retiring his label after 28 years

Gn, 59, will spend Chinese New Year with his family for the first time since he moved to Paris in the 1990s.

