Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 20, 2023

Rental occupancy cap relaxed for HDB, private properties to meet demand
New hotel with at least 220 rooms to be built at Changi Airport T2 by 2027
The 3- to 4-star hotel will be built above the coach stand at the southern end of the newly reopened terminal.
COE premiums dive across the board just before Christmas
COE price for smaller cars finished at $85,000, while the premium for bigger models ended at $110,001.
Year of the Dragon brings new hope for Singapore economy, but outlook remains clouded
Singapore's latest export data seems to signal a path to recovery but of a fragile and bumpy variety.
askST: Can I attend year-end parties if I have Covid-19 but feel fine?
10 victims lose at least $9,000 to phishing scam involving Iras refunds
Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix hailed as ‘best race of 2023’ by international media
The FIA has also recognised the recovery marshals here as the “best team of officials”.
Man charged with causing wife’s death following traffic accident along Tampines Expressway
Muhammad Zahid Abdul Gaffar and Madam Yasmin Abdullah were married for only three weeks before tragedy struck.
Woman accused of causing husband’s death with knife charged with weapon possession
Baniyah Shap and her husband Mohamed Ali Saaban were said to have been involved in a scuffle.