Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 20, 2023

Updated
Published
34 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Rental occupancy cap relaxed for HDB, private properties to meet demand

The cap will be raised from six to eight tenants from Jan 22 next year to end-2026.

READ MORE HERE

New hotel with at least 220 rooms to be built at Changi Airport T2 by 2027

The 3- to 4-star hotel will be built above the coach stand at the southern end of the newly reopened terminal.

READ MORE HERE

COE premiums dive across the board just before Christmas

COE price for smaller cars finished at $85,000, while the premium for bigger models ended at $110,001.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Year of the Dragon brings new hope for Singapore economy, but outlook remains clouded

Singapore's latest export data seems to signal a path to recovery but of a fragile and bumpy variety.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Can I attend year-end parties if I have Covid-19 but feel fine?

Please dont, experts say, as it would be an irresponsible thing to do.

READ MORE HERE

10 victims lose at least $9,000 to phishing scam involving Iras refunds

Victims would receive e-mails from scammers impersonating Iras personnel.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix hailed as ‘best race of 2023’ by international media

The FIA has also recognised the recovery marshals here as the best team of officials.

READ MORE HERE

Man charged with causing wife’s death following traffic accident along Tampines Expressway

Muhammad Zahid Abdul Gaffar and Madam Yasmin Abdullah were married for only three weeks before tragedy struck.

READ MORE HERE

Woman accused of causing husband’s death with knife charged with weapon possession

Baniyah Shap and her husband Mohamed Ali Saaban were said to have been involved in a scuffle.

READ MORE HERE

Winter in Hong Kong: The city puts on a big show for families, revellers and explorers

Winterscapes, fireworks and a giant Christmas tree are some must-sees in the city.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top