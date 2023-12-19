Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 19, 2023

More than 110 killed in Gansu, north-western China, as 6.2-magnitude quake strikes near midnight

Thousands of homes have been damaged or destroyed, with hundreds of people injured.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 infections in Singapore stable from Dec 12 to 17

But experts say people should take precautions and wear masks in crowded enclosed places.

READ MORE HERE

MOH investigating case involving firm allegedly offering healthcare awards for money

A doctor said he was offered the title of Gastroenterologist of the Year for about $10,000.

READ MORE HERE

Those travelling by car to Malaysia at year-end could face 3-hour wait: ICA

During the Dec 15 to 17 weekend, more than 1.3 million travellers passed through the land checkpoints.

READ MORE HERE

Check digital map for real-time updates to avoid the Orchard Road Christmas Eve crowd

Certain roads, including a stretch of Orchard Road between Scotts Road and Bideford Road, will be closed.

READ MORE HERE

Doctor accused of molesting woman in Marina Bay Sands compensates victim and gets acquittal

Dr Dheeraj Prem Khiatani had been accused of molesting a woman in June.

READ MORE HERE

More support for mental well-being of police officers over the years

There are now more than 460 para-counsellors in the Singapore Police Force.

READ MORE HERE

The feline frontier: Nasa sends cat video from deep space

The 15-second meow-vie featuring an orange tabby named Taters is the first to be streamed from deep space.

READ MORE HERE

Doc Talk: Have you eaten sushi recently? What you need to know about radiation risk

“Did you dare eat sushi while you were there?” Dr Wong Seng Weng was asked after he returned from a visit to Japan.

READ MORE HERE

From #cozycardio to #rucking: Do TikTok fitness fads work?

Some exercise trends may not be sustainable, while others should be approached with caution.

READ MORE HERE

