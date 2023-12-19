Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 19, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More than 110 killed in Gansu, north-western China, as 6.2-magnitude quake strikes near midnight
Covid-19 infections in Singapore stable from Dec 12 to 17
But experts say people should take precautions and wear masks in crowded enclosed places.
MOH investigating case involving firm allegedly offering healthcare awards for money
A doctor said he was offered the title of Gastroenterologist of the Year for about $10,000.
Those travelling by car to Malaysia at year-end could face 3-hour wait: ICA
During the Dec 15 to 17 weekend, more than 1.3 million travellers passed through the land checkpoints.
Check digital map for real-time updates to avoid the Orchard Road Christmas Eve crowd
Certain roads, including a stretch of Orchard Road between Scotts Road and Bideford Road, will be closed.
Doctor accused of molesting woman in Marina Bay Sands compensates victim and gets acquittal
More support for mental well-being of police officers over the years
The feline frontier: Nasa sends cat video from deep space
The 15-second meow-vie featuring an orange tabby named Taters is the first to be streamed from deep space.
Doc Talk: Have you eaten sushi recently? What you need to know about radiation risk
“Did you dare eat sushi while you were there?” Dr Wong Seng Weng was asked after he returned from a visit to Japan.
From #cozycardio to #rucking: Do TikTok fitness fads work?
Some exercise trends may not be sustainable, while others should be approached with caution.