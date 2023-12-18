Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 18, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore welcomes Japan’s leadership to help Asia become greener: PM Lee
Japan to launch world-first sovereign climate transition bond, as well as a centre for Asia-wide climate cooperation.
Singapore exports enter fragile recovery after 13-month slump with electronics still in the red
Electronic exports, however, continued to decline, falling 12.7 per cent year on year in November.
Cautiously optimistic: JB businesses near RTS Link look forward to potential boom
Some are confident they will benefit from higher traffic, while others expect landlords to demand higher rent.
askST Jobs: Should you take up a contract role that pays more?
Candidates must understand that contract roles do come with inherent uncertainties, says an expert.
Singapore’s hawker culture at the crossroads
Change is inevitable and hawker centres may take on very different forms in the future, says the writer.
Normal Technical student rejects transfer to Normal (Academic) stream, scores 3 As for N-level exams
Former ST Singaporean of the Year nominee fulfils dream of opening minimart for the needy
To set up the minimart, Asanul Fariq Sani used the money from selling the family car.
Malaysia not reinstating lockdown restrictions despite rise in Covid-19 cases, health minister says
The health ministry hopes the country can deal with the situation without resorting to restrictions.
‘World’s most expensive’ Musang King durian sold in Pahang for $52,500
Food apps and legroom for less: 6 tips for savvy travel in India
Make your trip to the country a comfortable one - from dodging crowds to uncovering lesser-known wonders.