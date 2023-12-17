Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 17, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore keen on deeper defence ties with Japan to promote regional peace and stability: PM Lee
This includes welcoming Japan Self-Defence Forces aircraft and vessels to stop over and make port calls in Singapore.
Timely to consider upgrade for Asean-Japan free trade pact, says PM Lee
Woman, 61, avoids losing $338k of life savings to scammers after Maybank intervenes
Maybank Singapore has saved victims nearly $1 million by intervening in 14 scam cases in 2023.
Singapore’s former mufti warns followers about possible investment scam using his name and photo
Wokking away: Popular Singapore eateries that shuttered in 2023
Some famous hawkers and stalwarts in the cafe scene have closed shop in 2023, some for good.
Junior colleges beef up job-shadowing opportunities for students
Singapore start-ups leverage the diaspora to spread their wings in the US
In a multipolar world, the American oak has to learn to bend like bamboo
The US-Asean Centre in Arizona State University’s offices in Washington, DC, will help elevate Asean’s profile, says Nirmal Ghosh.