Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 17, 2023

Singapore keen on deeper defence ties with Japan to promote regional peace and stability: PM Lee

This includes welcoming Japan Self-Defence Forces aircraft and vessels to stop over and make port calls in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Timely to consider upgrade for Asean-Japan free trade pact, says PM Lee

An air services agreement was mooted to foster closer Japan-Asean ties.

READ MORE HERE

Woman, 61, avoids losing $338k of life savings to scammers after Maybank intervenes

Maybank Singapore has saved victims nearly $1 million by intervening in 14 scam cases in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s former mufti warns followers about possible investment scam using his name and photo

Dr Fatris Bakaram, who served as mufti from 2011 to 2020, said it was "regrettable".

READ MORE HERE

Wokking away: Popular Singapore eateries that shuttered in 2023

Some famous hawkers and stalwarts in the cafe scene have closed shop in 2023, some for good.

READ MORE HERE

Junior colleges beef up job-shadowing opportunities for students

Experts give advice on how to make the most of such experiences.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore start-ups leverage the diaspora to spread their wings in the US

Some 200 Singapore companies have a presence in the US.

READ MORE HERE

In a multipolar world, the American oak has to learn to bend like bamboo

The US-Asean Centre in Arizona State University’s offices in Washington, DC, will help elevate Asean’s profile, says Nirmal Ghosh.

READ MORE HERE

Every dog has its day – but some have holidays too

There’s a surge in interest from owners who wish to take furry companions overseas.

READ MORE HERE

Minor Issues: Embracing the spirit of Christmas with young and old together

The writer's youngest daughter once asked him: “What’s the spirit of Christmas?”

READ MORE HERE

