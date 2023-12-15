Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 15, 2023

Assisted-living flats in Bukit Batok delayed after HDB axes contractor over poor progress

The completion date of Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok has been pushed back to between September and October 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Cloud, data centre operators in S’pore to come under proposed amended Cybersecurity Act

The aim is to prevent widespread service disruptions caused by malicious hackers.

READ MORE HERE

Car crashes into lamp post in Tanjong Pagar after car chase by police; 2 arrested

Two passengers were arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

READ MORE HERE

Victims lose $560,000 to parcel delivery phishing scams in 11 months this year: Police

Victims typically receive a text message or e-mail falsely claiming that extra payment is needed for delivery of items bought.

READ MORE HERE

7 taxi drivers caught for overcharging passengers at MBS and Changi Airport

LTA said enforcement efforts will be stepped up during the festive period.

READ MORE HERE

Proposal to restrict mobility scooters to those with medical needs will weed out misuse, say users

Other users, however, had reservations about the review panels proposed speed limit of 6kmh.

READ MORE HERE

What’s more expensive than buying a new car? Leasing one

Leasing a car will cost about $10,000 more than buying one, but you do not have to fork out a lump sum as down payment, says Lee Nian Tjoe.

READ MORE HERE

Safe space for suicidal persons to be set up as part of new IMH-SOS collaboration

It is an alternative to being hospitalised at the Institute of Mental Health for those with nowhere to go to.

READ MORE HERE

Small businesses in Indonesia gain steam as presidential campaign season jacks up demand for giveaways

One small business could earn an estimated net profit of 25 million rupiah (S$2,148) from producing 50,000 T-shirts a day.

READ MORE HERE

Orchard Road’s light-ups through the years: The ghosts of Christmas illuminations past

Design is subjective even when it comes to Christmas decorations, as Arthur Sim finds out.

READ MORE HERE

