Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 15, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Assisted-living flats in Bukit Batok delayed after HDB axes contractor over poor progress
The completion date of Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok has been pushed back to between September and October 2024.
Cloud, data centre operators in S’pore to come under proposed amended Cybersecurity Act
Car crashes into lamp post in Tanjong Pagar after car chase by police; 2 arrested
Victims lose $560,000 to parcel delivery phishing scams in 11 months this year: Police
Victims typically receive a text message or e-mail falsely claiming that extra payment is needed for delivery of items bought.
7 taxi drivers caught for overcharging passengers at MBS and Changi Airport
Proposal to restrict mobility scooters to those with medical needs will weed out misuse, say users
Other users, however, had reservations about the review panel’s proposed speed limit of 6kmh.
What’s more expensive than buying a new car? Leasing one
Leasing a car will cost about $10,000 more than buying one, but you do not have to fork out a lump sum as down payment, says Lee Nian Tjoe.
Safe space for suicidal persons to be set up as part of new IMH-SOS collaboration
It is an alternative to being hospitalised at the Institute of Mental Health for those with nowhere to go to.
Small businesses in Indonesia gain steam as presidential campaign season jacks up demand for giveaways
One small business could earn an estimated net profit of 25 million rupiah (S$2,148) from producing 50,000 T-shirts a day.
Orchard Road’s light-ups through the years: The ghosts of Christmas illuminations past
Design is subjective even when it comes to Christmas decorations, as Arthur Sim finds out.