Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 14, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Signs of cooling labour demand persist even as S’poreans, PRs notch employment growth
Panel proposes limiting mobility scooters to those certified to have difficulty walking
The Active Mobility Advisory Panel also proposes cutting the speed limit of all motorised mobility aids from 10kmh to 6kmh.
More people bringing offensive weapons into S’pore, including slingshots and knuckledusters
Medical experts in Malaysia call for stringent measures as Covid-19 cases continue to rise
Most cases are mild and do not require hospitalisation, though the jump in numbers is of concern.
Serial voyeur who filmed more than 51 women sentenced to 3 years’ jail
His offences came to light when a victim spotted him taking an upskirt video of her as she was riding an escalator.
‘Political earthquake’: Embattled Japan PM Kishida wields axe in purge over fund-raising scandal
The unfurling controversy piles pressure on Mr Kishida’s government, whose Cabinet support has plunged to new lows.
S'pore start-up aims to bring support and comfort to those in grieving
The liveful app has a virtual 3D space that lets users capture memories of their loved ones.
Doctor charged under Bankruptcy Act after moving assets out of creditors’ reach
Aesthetics doctor Goh Seng Heng had moved millions of dollars in assets to his family members to defraud his creditors.
Estate of businessman killed by father-in-law loses court tussle for luxury watch
The administrators sought to get back the Richard Mille watch or, alternatively, a sum of $389,205.13.