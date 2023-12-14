Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 14, 2023

Updated
Published
41 min ago

Signs of cooling labour demand persist even as S’poreans, PRs notch employment growth

The number of vacancies declined for the sixth consecutive quarter since March 2022.

Panel proposes limiting mobility scooters to those certified to have difficulty walking

The Active Mobility Advisory Panel also proposes cutting the speed limit of all motorised mobility aids from 10kmh to 6kmh.

More people bringing offensive weapons into S’pore, including slingshots and knuckledusters

Cases detected in air cargo increased by 67 per cent compared with 2022.

Medical experts in Malaysia call for stringent measures as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Most cases are mild and do not require hospitalisation, though the jump in numbers is of concern.

Serial voyeur who filmed more than 51 women sentenced to 3 years’ jail

His offences came to light when a victim spotted him taking an upskirt video of her as she was riding an escalator.

‘Political earthquake’: Embattled Japan PM Kishida wields axe in purge over fund-raising scandal

The unfurling controversy piles pressure on Mr Kishida’s government, whose Cabinet support has plunged to new lows.

S'pore start-up aims to bring support and comfort to those in grieving

The liveful app has a virtual 3D space that lets users capture memories of their loved ones.

Doctor charged under Bankruptcy Act after moving assets out of creditors’ reach

Aesthetics doctor Goh Seng Heng had moved millions of dollars in assets to his family members to defraud his creditors.

Estate of businessman killed by father-in-law loses court tussle for luxury watch

The administrators sought to get back the Richard Mille watch or, alternatively, a sum of $389,205.13.

The 2023 Life Christmas gift guide for the different types of people you know

Still shopping last-minute? These trendy picks have you covered.

