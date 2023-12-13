Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 13, 2023

Healthcare workers need better protection from abuse; new measures in place by June: Ong Ye Kung

A survey found that three in four healthcare workers did not report incidents, enduring abuse in silence.

‘We can withstand this’: Ong Ye Kung on latest spike in Covid-19 cases

He said the healthcare impact of the latest spike in numbers is low, with fewer than 10 cases in the intensive care unit.

Some Covid-19 front-liners selling Resilience Medals; PMO says medals ‘should be handled with respect’

The prices of a medal on Carousell range from $380 to $1 million.

Covers that look like Singapore passport on sale on Taobao have been removed: MCCY

The imitation passport covers were going for 138 yuan ($25.90) on Taobao up until early December.

TEL Stage 4: LTA to hand over stations to SMRT in early 2024 as work nears completion

SMRT will carry out further tests before the line opens for passenger service.

‘Hard to say goodbye’: Fans bid farewell to Le Le in panda’s last public appearance

Le Le will begin his 4½-week quarantine on Dec 14 before his flight to China.

NTU, NUS students continue to rent out their hostel rooms on social media platforms

Some room rates are almost twice what the university charges students.

Economists cut Singapore’s 2024 growth forecast on global slowdown fears: MAS survey

The GDP was projected at 2.3% in 2024, down from an earlier prediction of 2.5%.

Teen found guilty of impregnating girlfriend, instigating her to bury stillborn foetus

The girl kept the foetus in her cabinet for two days before burying the body in the garden of her house at the instigation of her boyfriend.

COP28 summit adopts world-first ‘transition’ from fossil fuels

The COP28 president says the UAE was “rightly proud” of its role in bringing “transformational change” to the planet.

