Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 13, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Healthcare workers need better protection from abuse; new measures in place by June: Ong Ye Kung
A survey found that three in four healthcare workers did not report incidents, enduring abuse in silence.
‘We can withstand this’: Ong Ye Kung on latest spike in Covid-19 cases
He said the healthcare impact of the latest spike in numbers is low, with fewer than 10 cases in the intensive care unit.
Some Covid-19 front-liners selling Resilience Medals; PMO says medals ‘should be handled with respect’
Covers that look like Singapore passport on sale on Taobao have been removed: MCCY
The imitation passport covers were going for 138 yuan ($25.90) on Taobao up until early December.
TEL Stage 4: LTA to hand over stations to SMRT in early 2024 as work nears completion
‘Hard to say goodbye’: Fans bid farewell to Le Le in panda’s last public appearance
NTU, NUS students continue to rent out their hostel rooms on social media platforms
Economists cut Singapore’s 2024 growth forecast on global slowdown fears: MAS survey
Teen found guilty of impregnating girlfriend, instigating her to bury stillborn foetus
The girl kept the foetus in her cabinet for two days before burying the body in the garden of her house at the instigation of her boyfriend.
COP28 summit adopts world-first ‘transition’ from fossil fuels
The COP28 president says the UAE was “rightly proud” of its role in bringing “transformational change” to the planet.