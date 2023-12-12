Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 12, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Malaysia’s PM Anwar reshuffles Cabinet one year in
New ministers appointed in key portfolios including for finance, foreign affairs and health.
Doctors urge people to get vaccinated against flu and Covid-19 and to mask up in crowded places
Acute respiratory infections have gone up for 3 weeks running; polyclinics seeing 3,000 cases a day.
DPM Wong says rumours of circuit breaker measures and posts of him endorsing products are fake
CPF members to get boost from quarterly reviews amid high interest rate environment
The move ensures that the RA rate is more reflective of the current interest rate environment.
‘I ask myself why I’m so stupid’: Scam victims face serious mental health issues
Mental health experts said family and friends of victims should avoid telling them to move on.
Couple allegedly involved in $32m luxury goods scam face more charges
35 residents evacuated after charging e-bike battery catches fire in Lavender flat
Owner of roast meat stall looks for customer who wrongly paid $750 instead of $7.50
‘Taylor Swift’, ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘CDC vouchers’ were most searched by Singapore on Google
Former MPs Tan Chuan-Jin and Nicole Seah, and Transport Minister S. Iswaran were also among the top searches.
Glucose Goddess, Nutrition Babe: Should you trust online dietary advice?
Some influencers may be healthcare professionals, but they may have vested interests in promoting certain ideas.