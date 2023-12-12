Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 12, 2023

Malaysia’s PM Anwar reshuffles Cabinet one year in

New ministers appointed in key portfolios including for finance, foreign affairs and health.

Doctors urge people to get vaccinated against flu and Covid-19 and to mask up in crowded places

Acute respiratory infections have gone up for 3 weeks running; polyclinics seeing 3,000 cases a day.

DPM Wong says rumours of circuit breaker measures and posts of him endorsing products are fake

He urged the public to be vigilant and discerning online.

CPF members to get boost from quarterly reviews amid high interest rate environment

The move ensures that the RA rate is more reflective of the current interest rate environment.

‘I ask myself why I’m so stupid’: Scam victims face serious mental health issues

Mental health experts said family and friends of victims should avoid telling them to move on.

Couple allegedly involved in $32m luxury goods scam face more charges

One of the accused, Pansuk Siriwipa, now faces a total of 195 charges.

35 residents evacuated after charging e-bike battery catches fire in Lavender flat

No injuries were reported, SCDF said.

Owner of roast meat stall looks for customer who wrongly paid $750 instead of $7.50

The customer could have bought the wanton noodle set, which costs around $7.50.

‘Taylor Swift’, ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘CDC vouchers’ were most searched by Singapore on Google

Former MPs Tan Chuan-Jin and Nicole Seah, and Transport Minister S. Iswaran were also among the top searches.

Glucose Goddess, Nutrition Babe: Should you trust online dietary advice?

Some influencers may be healthcare professionals, but they may have vested interests in promoting certain ideas.

