Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 11, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Covid-19 patients urged to go to clinics if symptoms are mild, to prevent hospital bed crunch

In the week ended Dec 2, there were 32,035 Covid-19 cases recorded, the highest number in 2023 up to that point.

S’pore won’t claim from climate loss & damage fund; will help other countries access money from it: Grace Fu

To receive money from the fund, countries need to submit plans and feasibility studies, which Singapore could help with.

S’pore to be among first to build pavilion for delay-plagued Osaka World Expo 2025

None of the 60 countries and regions due to build their own pavilions have started.

DPM Wong to lead Singapore delegation for Young Leaders’ Programme in Brunei

The programme is an annual exchange of visits that the two nations take turns to host.

askST Jobs: Do longer promotion cycles disadvantage you for your next job?

Those with longer promotion cycles can reassure prospective employers their lower seniority is not due to poor performance.

Doctor who allegedly gave fake Covid-19 jabs asks for restrictions instead of suspension

General practitioner Jipson Quah has currently been suspended for 22 months.

Fresh in Tokyo: 8 new attractions to check out

From Harry Potter and Frozen to Zouk and teamLab, here are some new places to check out.

Tourists in South Korea can use app to pay for shopping, get tax refunds

Seoul’s government aims to attract 30 million international visitors by 2026.

How to create memories with a pre-schooler on a trip

Exposing young children to culture and cuisine can help grow an appreciation of a world beyond their own.

Durians ‘acting up’ and quantity has dropped, say Johor farmers

Farmers said their harvests and income have become as unpredictable as the weather.

