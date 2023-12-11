Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 11, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Covid-19 patients urged to go to clinics if symptoms are mild, to prevent hospital bed crunch
In the week ended Dec 2, there were 32,035 Covid-19 cases recorded, the highest number in 2023 up to that point.
S’pore won’t claim from climate loss & damage fund; will help other countries access money from it: Grace Fu
To receive money from the fund, countries need to submit plans and feasibility studies, which Singapore could help with.
S’pore to be among first to build pavilion for delay-plagued Osaka World Expo 2025
DPM Wong to lead Singapore delegation for Young Leaders’ Programme in Brunei
The programme is an annual exchange of visits that the two nations take turns to host.
askST Jobs: Do longer promotion cycles disadvantage you for your next job?
Those with longer promotion cycles can reassure prospective employers their lower seniority is not due to poor performance.
Doctor who allegedly gave fake Covid-19 jabs asks for restrictions instead of suspension
Fresh in Tokyo: 8 new attractions to check out
From Harry Potter and Frozen to Zouk and teamLab, here are some new places to check out.
Tourists in South Korea can use app to pay for shopping, get tax refunds
How to create memories with a pre-schooler on a trip
Exposing young children to culture and cuisine can help grow an appreciation of a world beyond their own.