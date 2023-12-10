Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 10, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
A strong SAF lets S'pore fulfil its economic, diplomatic aspirations: President Tharman
The complex security challenges facing Singapore are best resolved through defence and diplomacy, he said.
‘They fly in the minute I sit down’: Acres, residents want more policing against bird feeding
How does S’pore broker a deal at the COP28 conference? Hear from Minister Grace Fu
The sustainability and environment minister is co-facilitating negotiations on mitigation.
Recipe for a habitable planet: Will COP28 negotiations get the world to where it needs to be?
Issues, like the language surrounding the “phase-out” of fossil fuels, are still being debated.
Philippines, China trade blame for collision in disputed waters
The incident happened during a Philippine resupply mission to a tiny garrison on Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.
Indonesian chains Kenangan Coffee and Fore Coffee brew up a storm in Singapore
An Indonesian Coffee revolution is brewing in Singapore, with two new chains debuting over the past three months.
The ‘faceless’ folk are what I remember best about China
Farmers and migrant workers don’t make headlines, but how they react to what life throws at them offers lessons, writes Danson Cheong.
More spending less on lottery, risky investment as inflation bites
Higher borrowing costs is also a factor leading to more prudent spending among working adults.
Preparing for Primary 1: Tips for kids who grew up during the pandemic
Manage the Primary 1 transition better with these seven strategies from experts and parents.