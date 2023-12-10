Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 10, 2023

A strong SAF lets S'pore fulfil its economic, diplomatic aspirations: President Tharman

The complex security challenges facing Singapore are best resolved through defence and diplomacy, he said.

‘They fly in the minute I sit down’: Acres, residents want more policing against bird feeding

NParks has received 7,016 cases of pigeon-related feedback in 2023 as at Nov 20.

How does S’pore broker a deal at the COP28 conference? Hear from Minister Grace Fu

The sustainability and environment minister is co-facilitating negotiations on mitigation.

Recipe for a habitable planet: Will COP28 negotiations get the world to where it needs to be?

Issues, like the language surrounding the “phase-out” of fossil fuels, are still being debated.

Philippines, China trade blame for collision in disputed waters

The incident happened during a Philippine resupply mission to a tiny garrison on Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

Indonesian chains Kenangan Coffee and Fore Coffee brew up a storm in Singapore

An Indonesian Coffee revolution is brewing in Singapore, with two new chains debuting over the past three months.

The ‘faceless’ folk are what I remember best about China

Farmers and migrant workers don’t make headlines, but how they react to what life throws at them offers lessons, writes Danson Cheong.

More spending less on lottery, risky investment as inflation bites

Higher borrowing costs is also a factor leading to more prudent spending among working adults.

Preparing for Primary 1: Tips for kids who grew up during the pandemic

Manage the Primary 1 transition better with these seven strategies from experts and parents.

Singapore singers Jasmine Sokko and Rriley to open for Coldplay here

Coldplay will be holding six sold-out concerts in Singapore in January.

