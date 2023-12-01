Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 1, 2023

Updated
Published
58 min ago

River Valley High School death: Teen sentenced to 16 years’ jail for killing schoolmate with axe in 2021

The teen’s sentence has been backdated to July 19, 2021, when he was arrested.

OCBC sues suspect in Singapore’s biggest money laundering case for $19.7 million

The bank filed a claim against Su Baolin and a court order to seize a mortgaged bungalow under construction in Sentosa Cove.

‘Overemployed’: A look at those who secretly juggle 2 full-time jobs

Experts warn that these workers run risks in breaching their employment contracts.

Jail for two more foreign students who shoplifted from Uniqlo

The two women pleaded guilty to shoplifting offences.

Cordlife shares sink over 40% after storage lapses damage thousands of clients’ cord blood units

The private cord blood bank was issued a six-month ban.

Dozens killed as war resumes in Gaza after truce collapses

Gaza’s eastern areas came under intense bombardment, sending columns of smoke rising into the sky.

Toa Payoh’s swimming pools are looking green around the gills, but why?

The Toa Payoh Sport Centre, which includes the swimming complex, closed on Oct 31 to make way for the construction of a new sport centre.

Singapore ranked 3rd globally in digital competitiveness

The Republic rose to third place after ranking fifth during the pandemic in 2021.

Inheritance outstrips entrepreneurship in making of new billionaires: UBS report

Among them, 53 inherited US$150.8 billion versus the US$140.7 billion generated by 84 new self-made billionaires.

Go for architecture-themed gifts this Christmas

Offerings include home accessories featuring Peranakan shophouse facades to wallpaper designs inspired by Singapore bridges.

