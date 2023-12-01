Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 1, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
River Valley High School death: Teen sentenced to 16 years’ jail for killing schoolmate with axe in 2021
OCBC sues suspect in Singapore’s biggest money laundering case for $19.7 million
The bank filed a claim against Su Baolin and a court order to seize a mortgaged bungalow under construction in Sentosa Cove.
‘Overemployed’: A look at those who secretly juggle 2 full-time jobs
Jail for two more foreign students who shoplifted from Uniqlo
Cordlife shares sink over 40% after storage lapses damage thousands of clients’ cord blood units
Dozens killed as war resumes in Gaza after truce collapses
Gaza’s eastern areas came under intense bombardment, sending columns of smoke rising into the sky.
Toa Payoh’s swimming pools are looking green around the gills, but why?
The Toa Payoh Sport Centre, which includes the swimming complex, closed on Oct 31 to make way for the construction of a new sport centre.
Singapore ranked 3rd globally in digital competitiveness
Inheritance outstrips entrepreneurship in making of new billionaires: UBS report
Among them, 53 inherited US$150.8 billion versus the US$140.7 billion generated by 84 new self-made billionaires.
Go for architecture-themed gifts this Christmas
Offerings include home accessories featuring Peranakan shophouse facades to wallpaper designs inspired by Singapore bridges.