Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 9, 2024

Updated
Apr 09, 2024, 06:17 PM
Published
Apr 09, 2024, 06:10 PM

Prices of unsold units at The Residences at W Singapore Sentosa Cove slashed by over 40%

The units will hit the market at a time where fewer units are changing hands in the luxury property sector.

Growing interest among German companies to expand into Asean: DPM Wong

He met several key German industry leaders over dinner on April 8, as part of his visit to Germany.

‘Good and old friends’: DPM Heng meets China’s Vice-President Han Zheng in Beijing

Mr Heng’s six-day China visit will also cover Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Changi Airport Group CEO to step down on July 1 after 15 years; airport veteran to take over

Mr Yam Kum Weng will succeed Mr Lee Seow Hiang, who has been at the helm since 2009.

ST Engineering joint venture AirX to test wing-in-ground craft in area off Changi

The trials are set to happen twice monthly from the third quarter of 2024.

Travellers praise S’pore land checkpoint QR code system, Johor to look at adopting it

A Johor official said he would meet agencies in Singapore to look at the initiative.

Joseph Schooling and how training for Olympics exacts a steep price from young athletes

Support for athletes may have increased since Schooling’s early years, but there is room to do more, says the writer.

S’porean writers object to IMDA using works to train a large language model

The writers have raised concerns such as copyright issues.

Man dies in suspected drowning in heated spa pool at Tampines condo

According to a Telegram user, the onsen spa pool was closed after the incident.

Don’t let the dogs out: How to keep your pets safe during extreme heat

With temperatures hitting the mid-30s, owners are urged to protect their pets against heat stress.

