Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 9, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Prices of unsold units at The Residences at W Singapore Sentosa Cove slashed by over 40%
The units will hit the market at a time where fewer units are changing hands in the luxury property sector.
Growing interest among German companies to expand into Asean: DPM Wong
He met several key German industry leaders over dinner on April 8, as part of his visit to Germany.
‘Good and old friends’: DPM Heng meets China’s Vice-President Han Zheng in Beijing
Changi Airport Group CEO to step down on July 1 after 15 years; airport veteran to take over
ST Engineering joint venture AirX to test wing-in-ground craft in area off Changi
Travellers praise S’pore land checkpoint QR code system, Johor to look at adopting it
Joseph Schooling and how training for Olympics exacts a steep price from young athletes
Support for athletes may have increased since Schooling’s early years, but there is room to do more, says the writer.
S’porean writers object to IMDA using works to train a large language model
Man dies in suspected drowning in heated spa pool at Tampines condo
Don’t let the dogs out: How to keep your pets safe during extreme heat
With temperatures hitting the mid-30s, owners are urged to protect their pets against heat stress.