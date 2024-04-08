Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 8, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HDB resale prices rise 0.3% in March, fewer units sold
Taiwan quake: Aftershocks briefly rattle buildings as rescuers search for 6 still missing
Former IMDA chairman to be new SPH Media CEO from July 15
Chan Yeng Kit, who is permanent secretary for health, will take over from Teo Lay Lim, who is retiring.
Extreme UV index levels? What you should know about applying sunscreen
The NEA advises those who are outdoors to apply sunscreen of at least SPF 30 and reapply it every two hours.
S’pore, Hong Kong woo family offices with different game plans
Singapore has become more discerning about the quality of funds it seeks as HK courts the world’s richest families.
Motorcyclist, 50, taken to hospital after accident near Bartley Road
A 35-year-old woman, who drove the car involved in the accident, is assisting with investigations.
Man, 22, arrested for voyeurism after allegedly taking videos of women at Kallang mall
Indonesia’s growing population falls out of love with marriage
Fewer Indonesians are tying the knot even as the population grows, jeopardising the country’s economic goals.
More Gen Zs look to the hospitality and tourism industry for meaningful jobs
These digital natives value a purpose-driven job, ahead of salary prospects and work-life balance.
Bucket List: I climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, went on a safari and dived in Zanzibar for under $8,400
The trip was packed with adventure on a shoestring budget, including camping in the wild at Serengeti National Park.