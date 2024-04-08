Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 8, 2024

Updated
Apr 08, 2024, 06:03 PM
Published
Apr 08, 2024, 06:00 PM

HDB resale prices rise 0.3% in March, fewer units sold

Sixty-one flats changed hands for at least $1 million in March.

Taiwan quake: Aftershocks briefly rattle buildings as rescuers search for 6 still missing

The death toll from the April 3 temblor stands at 13.

Former IMDA chairman to be new SPH Media CEO from July 15

Chan Yeng Kit, who is permanent secretary for health, will take over from Teo Lay Lim, who is retiring.

Extreme UV index levels? What you should know about applying sunscreen

The NEA advises those who are outdoors to apply sunscreen of at least SPF 30 and reapply it every two hours.

S’pore, Hong Kong woo family offices with different game plans

Singapore has become more discerning about the quality of funds it seeks as HK courts the world’s richest families.

Motorcyclist, 50, taken to hospital after accident near Bartley Road

A 35-year-old woman, who drove the car involved in the accident, is assisting with investigations.

Man, 22, arrested for voyeurism after allegedly taking videos of women at Kallang mall

Two women selling clothes noticed his suspicious behaviour.

Indonesia’s growing population falls out of love with marriage

Fewer Indonesians are tying the knot even as the population grows, jeopardising the country’s economic goals.

More Gen Zs look to the hospitality and tourism industry for meaningful jobs

These digital natives value a purpose-driven job, ahead of salary prospects and work-life balance.

Bucket List: I climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, went on a safari and dived in Zanzibar for under $8,400

The trip was packed with adventure on a shoestring budget, including camping in the wild at Serengeti National Park.

