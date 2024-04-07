Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 7, 2024

Updated
Apr 07, 2024, 06:05 PM
Published
Apr 07, 2024, 06:02 PM

Latest pay guidelines for social service sector jobs rose by average of 8%: MSF

The increase depends on the extent of the gap between the role’s current salary and the revised market benchmarks.

Delays to opening of Singapore’s 4th egg farm, which was slated to begin operations in 2024

The farm, owned by local company ISE Foods Holdings, aims to cover the full ecosystem of egg production here.

Taiwan quake: Two missing Singaporeans last seen alighting from bus at Shakadang Trail in Hualien

Authorities were previously unable to retrieve the CCTV footage from the bus as communication services were down.

DPM Heng to visit China from April 7 to 12

His visit builds on the positive momentum of high-level exchanges between Singapore and China.

Off to uni in Japan and Germany: More S’poreans choosing road less travelled when studying abroad

Cost savings and a unique international experience are reasons Singaporeans are going for non-traditional study destinations.

Fans, showers, icy treats: How the Singapore Zoo is helping animals beat the heat

Zookeepers monitor these animals even more closely to ensure they are coping well with the higher temperatures.

When sex is painful: Why you should get a sexual health check-up before trying for a Dragon baby

Some couples struggle with female sexual dysfunction problems for years before seeking help.

South-east Asia’s turn towards China may not last, say US analysts

Findings do not necessarily mean region is uncritically closer to China, analysts added.

Migrate like a Malaysian. Here’s why we do it and why some stay

Nearly two million Malaysians reside abroad, most of them in Singapore. What’s behind this brain drain?

Back to the future: Digicams, vinyl records and photo booths hold retro appeal for Gen Z

Here are five lifestyle trends which Gen Z creatives and trendsetters are now obsessed with.

