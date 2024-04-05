Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 5, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MBS expansion, including new 4th tower, set for completion by July 2029
The expansion is designed by Safdie Architects, the firm behind the existing property, led by architect Moshe Safdie.
UN rights body adopts resolution on Israel accountability for possible war crimes
2 Singaporeans reported missing after Taiwan earthquake: MFA
PAP activists step up presence in opposition wards
The ruling party said its branch chairs have constantly been looking at different ways to connect with residents across Singapore.
Johor’s land checkpoints gear up for Hari Raya travellers
All vehicle lanes and manual counters will be activated on the side of Johor, and over 1,000 staff deployed.
The edible city: Singapore’s urban and island foragers find food in the wild
The practice of gathering useful flora and fauna for food and medicine is enjoying a quiet renaissance.
Man uses someone else’s identity to enter MBS casino, cover blown by ex-schoolmate working there
Man faces 14 charges over allegedly forging test reports to import motor vehicles
Lim Tze Yong had purportedly forged 14 test reports that were later submitted to LTA.
Third-hand smoke: The hidden health hazard inside homes
A no-smoking rule in homes is needed, given the deadly effects of third-hand smoke on kids, says the writer.
Meet the creators making Singapore history come alive on TikTok
Three home-grown creators have gained fans by telling snappy stories of Singapore’s hidden past.