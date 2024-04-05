Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 5, 2024

Updated
Apr 05, 2024, 06:47 PM
Published
Apr 05, 2024, 06:34 PM

MBS expansion, including new 4th tower, set for completion by July 2029

The expansion is designed by Safdie Architects, the firm behind the existing property, led by architect Moshe Safdie.

UN rights body adopts resolution on Israel accountability for possible war crimes

The resolution passed with 28 of the council’s 47 member states voting in favour.

2 Singaporeans reported missing after Taiwan earthquake: MFA

Two of the eight Singaporeans rescued sustained light injuries.

PAP activists step up presence in opposition wards

The ruling party said its branch chairs have constantly been looking at different ways to connect with residents across Singapore.

Johor’s land checkpoints gear up for Hari Raya travellers

All vehicle lanes and manual counters will be activated on the side of Johor, and over 1,000 staff deployed.

The edible city: Singapore’s urban and island foragers find food in the wild

The practice of gathering useful flora and fauna for food and medicine is enjoying a quiet renaissance.

Man uses someone else’s identity to enter MBS casino, cover blown by ex-schoolmate working there

Ng Guan Hao had multiple exclusion orders, prohibiting him from entering the casino.

Man faces 14 charges over allegedly forging test reports to import motor vehicles

Lim Tze Yong had purportedly forged 14 test reports that were later submitted to LTA.

Third-hand smoke: The hidden health hazard inside homes

A no-smoking rule in homes is needed, given the deadly effects of third-hand smoke on kids, says the writer.

Meet the creators making Singapore history come alive on TikTok

Three home-grown creators have gained fans by telling snappy stories of Singapore’s hidden past.

