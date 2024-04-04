Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 4, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
$3b money laundering case: Man who jumped off Bukit Timah bungalow balcony during raid convicted
Su Haijin is the second of 10 foreigners linked to Singapore’s largest money laundering case to be convicted and sentenced.
Su Wenqiang, first to be convicted in $3b money laundering case, will be deported
With a one-third remission of his sentence, Su might be released in end-April or early May.
Helicopter rescues Taiwan miners as earthquake injuries top 1,000
But 660 people were still trapped, most of them in hotels in the park, after the road was cut off, the fire department said.
Damaged wires, liquid likely contributed to smoke and fire on SIA flight: Report
A flight attendant had to use three fire extinguishers on the affected in-flight entertainment panel.
Someone misusing your address? Hundreds of homes falsely registered for foreign workers each year
MOM said that employers are responsible for reporting their migrant workers’ accurate residential addresses.
12 weeks’ jail for man who stole 2 cans of pork products and placed them near mosque entrance
Food delivery rider Ian Poh had been diagnosed with substance-induced psychotic disorder.
Foreign firms make Singapore home. So why do they list elsewhere?
Singapore’s small market size works against it, but it should push itself more aggressively as a gateway to the region, says the writer.
In 2023, the world lost a Bhutan-sized area of rainforest: Study
A drop in forest loss in Brazil and Colombia in 2023 was offset by rises in Indonesia, Laos, Bolivia and others.
Marilyn Monroe, Fann Wong part of ArtScience Museum’s screen goddesses exhibition
Food Picks: Mediterranean fine dining on the waterfront
Riviera at One Fullerton launches new menu, while Kao Western’s no-frills but hearty meals give good value for money.