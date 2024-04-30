Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 30, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Retrenchments in Singapore fall for second straight quarter, employment growth cools
MOM said business reorganisation or restructuring remained the top reason for retrenchments in the first quarter of 2024.
CPIB investigated higher proportion of reported cases in 2023
$3b money laundering case: Fifth man gets 15 months’ jail, surrendered $118m in assets to state
PM Lee to make final political speech at May Day Rally before handover
WP chief Pritam Singh pushes case for insurance for retrenched workers in May Day message
Thailand reels under heatwave as some regions hit record high temperatures of 44.2 deg C
Temperatures have topped 40 deg C in 26 provinces in April, said the Thai Meteorological Department.
Poor weather, weak yuan threaten Hong Kong’s Golden Week plans for mainland Chinese tourists
The city is expecting at least 800,000 mainland tourists during China’s five-day Labour Day holiday.
Man accused of bribing cop with $20,000 has charges withdrawn after a stern warning
From weakened grip to dry mouth, how ageing can affect oral health
Losing teeth is not part of natural ageing and can be prevented with good oral care habits.
I tried assam laksa from six stalls in Penang – the best one had no Michelin rating
When Malaysia’s first Michelin Guide was released in 2023, it elevated assam laksa to celebrity status, says the writer.