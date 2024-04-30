Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 30, 2024

Retrenchments in Singapore fall for second straight quarter, employment growth cools

MOM said business reorganisation or restructuring remained the top reason for retrenchments in the first quarter of 2024.

CPIB investigated higher proportion of reported cases in 2023

Of the investigated cases in 2023, 14 per cent were from the public sector.

$3b money laundering case: Fifth man gets 15 months’ jail, surrendered $118m in assets to state

Zhang Ruijin’s sentence is the longest meted out in the case so far.

PM Lee to make final political speech at May Day Rally before handover

This comes a fortnight before he is set to pass the baton to DPM Lawrence Wong.

WP chief Pritam Singh pushes case for insurance for retrenched workers in May Day message

Companies are grappling with high business operating costs, Mr Singh said.

Thailand reels under heatwave as some regions hit record high temperatures of 44.2 deg C

Temperatures have topped 40 deg C in 26 provinces in April, said the Thai Meteorological Department.

Poor weather, weak yuan threaten Hong Kong’s Golden Week plans for mainland Chinese tourists

The city is expecting at least 800,000 mainland tourists during China’s five-day Labour Day holiday.

Man accused of bribing cop with $20,000 has charges withdrawn after a stern warning

Mr Wang Huate had been accused of committing the offences in 2019 and 2020.

From weakened grip to dry mouth, how ageing can affect oral health

Losing teeth is not part of natural ageing and can be prevented with good oral care habits.

I tried assam laksa from six stalls in Penang – the best one had no Michelin rating

When Malaysia’s first Michelin Guide was released in 2023, it elevated assam laksa to celebrity status, says the writer.

