Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 3, 2024

Nine dead, over 800 injured after 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Taiwan
‘The whole cottage started to shake’: S'poreans in Taiwan jolted by quake
Couple Rachael Tay and David Wilkins, in Taiwan on a climbing trip, said plates and cups in their cottage started rattling.
Essential services providers to meet higher cyber-security standards under proposed law amendment
The Bill will require essential services providers to obtain cyber-security commitments from suppliers.
44 residential projects granted ABSD deadline extension to clear unsold units: DPM Wong
The appeals were approved due to ‘extenuating circumstances’, such as unforeseen site-specific delays.
COE prices rise for all categories except commercial vehicles
S’pore’s cyborg cockroaches show how they help in rescue missions
The insect-hybrid robots are under development for use in search and rescue missions.
Regular service at some Circle Line stations to resume from April 6 with early completion of works
Former Malaysian PM Najib files bid to serve prison sentence under house arrest
He claimed there was an addendum order by the previous Malaysian King in the Royal Pardon granted to him on Jan 29.
Buttoning up: 105-minute phone call between Biden and Xi points to maturing US-China ties
Aside from a testy exchange about tech issues, ties between both sides appear to curve towards business as usual.
Singapore rules out hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games
The status of the Games remains in limbo after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out due to escalating costs.