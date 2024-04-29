Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 29, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PM Lee, President Jokowi pledge continuity in S’pore-Indonesia ties at their final Leaders’ Retreat
Both leaders welcomed the progress in several sectors, including defence and the green economy.
‘S’pore has held its own internationally’: PM Lee reflects on 20 years of overseas trips
PM Lee, who will step down on May 15, said he was glad his last official overseas trip was to Indonesia.
Over 800 speeding violations caught by red-light cameras since function activated on April 1
The rate of detection is about three times higher than that of other static fixed speed cameras.
Suntec City to join Marina Bay district cooling network by 2027
The move will enable Suntec City to reduce its carbon emissions by at least 10,400 tonnes over 30 years.
$3b money laundering case: Fourth man gets 14 months’ jail
He had supervised illegal online gambling websites and made cryptocurrency worth millions.
KFC shutters over 100 restaurants in Malaysia amid pro-Palestine boycott
The chain, along with a few other US-based brands, have been facing boycotts in the country due to their perceived link to Israel.
Woman dies 1½ months after food poisoning at popular Taipei eatery, raising death toll to 4
After eating char kway teow, the woman had nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea upon reaching home.
Yen jumps against US dollar, Singdollar after earlier plunge on suspected intervention
Against the Singdollar, the yen reversed course, jumping to 114.1893 after earlier dropping to 116.943.
‘Miscommunication’ as Singapore Youth League footballers turn up at venue to find it closed
The Football Association of Singapore and Sport Singapore have apologised for the snafu after 2 matches were postponed.
Pets in private jets: Private air travel for furkids takes off despite costing upwards of $30,000
Strict regulations and endless paperwork have pet owners turning to private jets for pet travel.