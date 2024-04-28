Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 28, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Flexi-work, porosity in careers: MOE looking into how to meet teachers’ evolving needs
Under PM Lee and Joko Widodo, ‘Singapore and Indonesia are not just neighbours but friends’
The two leaders are good friends who had meals such as nasi lemak and roti prata together.
Mergers, closures, diversification: What is happening to S’pore’s cultivated meat sector?
Govt to study suggestions from conservationists to further protect S’pore’s nature: Desmond Lee
The recommendations are found in a new book, Singapore Terrestrial Conservation Plan.
2,000 EV chargers registered in Singapore ahead of June 7 deadline: LTA
The requirement is aimed at ensuring accountability for the proper use and maintenance of the chargers.
Public Hygiene Council ropes in companies to help keep S’pore clean
1970s HDB lift, Nanyang coffee roasting machine added to National Collection
These acquisitions are part of the National Museum’s efforts to collect items related to contemporary Singapore.
8 questions to consider before you invest in a property
Property investment isn’t without risks, including immovability, policy shifts and exposure to interest rates.
Paw patrol: Seoul city enlists pet dogs and owners to sniff out trouble during walks
Participants say the voluntary programme makes neighbours feel safer and fosters community spirit.
Bridging a wide age gap between siblings
While older siblings can help care for younger ones, parents must be careful not to place too much burden on them.