Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 28, 2024

Apr 28, 2024, 06:08 PM
Apr 28, 2024

Flexi-work, porosity in careers: MOE looking into how to meet teachers’ evolving needs

More details on the ministry’s plans will come later in 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Under PM Lee and Joko Widodo, ‘Singapore and Indonesia are not just neighbours but friends’

The two leaders are good friends who had meals such as nasi lemak and roti prata together.

READ MORE HERE

Mergers, closures, diversification: What is happening to S’pore’s cultivated meat sector?

The hype over the business of cultivated meat has worn off in a few short years.

READ MORE HERE

Govt to study suggestions from conservationists to further protect S’pore’s nature: Desmond Lee

The recommendations are found in a new book, Singapore Terrestrial Conservation Plan.

READ MORE HERE

2,000 EV chargers registered in Singapore ahead of June 7 deadline: LTA

The requirement is aimed at ensuring accountability for the proper use and maintenance of the chargers.

READ MORE HERE

Public Hygiene Council ropes in companies to help keep S’pore clean

The bimonthly SG Clean Day is to spur residents to do the right thing.

READ MORE HERE

1970s HDB lift, Nanyang coffee roasting machine added to National Collection

These acquisitions are part of the National Museum’s efforts to collect items related to contemporary Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

8 questions to consider before you invest in a property

Property investment isn’t without risks, including immovability, policy shifts and exposure to interest rates.

READ MORE HERE

Paw patrol: Seoul city enlists pet dogs and owners to sniff out trouble during walks

Participants say the voluntary programme makes neighbours feel safer and fosters community spirit.

READ MORE HERE

Bridging a wide age gap between siblings

While older siblings can help care for younger ones, parents must be careful not to place too much burden on them.

READ MORE HERE

