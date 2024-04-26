Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 26, 2024

Updated
Apr 26, 2024, 06:10 PM
Published
Apr 26, 2024, 06:06 PM

Singapore’s growth trajectory remains intact on improving exports, tourism boost: MAS

The economy will be propelled by the ongoing recovery in the global electronics industry and the expected peaking of interest rates worldwide, said MAS.

PM Lee to meet Jokowi in Indonesia for their last Leaders’ Retreat

They are expected to take stock of the significant progress made on bilateral cooperation.

HDB resale prices climb for 16th straight quarter in Q1, more flats sold

Prices were up 1.8% between January and March 2024.

New 255-room hotel under Hotel Indigo brand to open at Changi Airport T2 by 2028

The contract to develop the new hotel was given to real estate group OUE.

Japan town to block Mount Fuji view from troublesome tourists

Some visitors have been leaving litter behind and ignoring traffic regulations.

5 more charges for accused in $3 billion money laundering case

Zhang Ruijin, who now faces eight charges, is expected to plead guilty on April 30.

MFA director-general pleads guilty to giving false information to public servant

Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Gilbert Oh Hin Kwan had been on no-pay leave while investigations were ongoing.

RSAF pilot bags medal for best international student officer at Indian military college

Major C. Teeneshwaran was awarded the Southern Star Medal by the Defence Services Staff College.

Maximilian Maeder claims victory at French Olympic Week

At the Port of Hyeres in France, the Singapore teen needed just one attempt to win the first-to-three final.

When distance makes friendships more cherished

Friendships can be strengthened if people make the effort to stay in touch, says the writer.

