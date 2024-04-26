Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 26, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore’s growth trajectory remains intact on improving exports, tourism boost: MAS
The economy will be propelled by the ongoing recovery in the global electronics industry and the expected peaking of interest rates worldwide, said MAS.
PM Lee to meet Jokowi in Indonesia for their last Leaders’ Retreat
They are expected to take stock of the significant progress made on bilateral cooperation.
HDB resale prices climb for 16th straight quarter in Q1, more flats sold
New 255-room hotel under Hotel Indigo brand to open at Changi Airport T2 by 2028
Japan town to block Mount Fuji view from troublesome tourists
5 more charges for accused in $3 billion money laundering case
MFA director-general pleads guilty to giving false information to public servant
Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Gilbert Oh Hin Kwan had been on no-pay leave while investigations were ongoing.
RSAF pilot bags medal for best international student officer at Indian military college
Major C. Teeneshwaran was awarded the Southern Star Medal by the Defence Services Staff College.
Maximilian Maeder claims victory at French Olympic Week
At the Port of Hyeres in France, the Singapore teen needed just one attempt to win the first-to-three final.
When distance makes friendships more cherished
Friendships can be strengthened if people make the effort to stay in touch, says the writer.