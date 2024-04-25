Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 25, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Driver in Tampines fatal crash charged, out on $30k bail and electronically tagged
Muhammad Syafie Ismail, 42, was arrested on April 24 after he was discharged from hospital.
Almost 6 in 10 private uni grads find full-time jobs but earn less than autonomous uni peers
The median gross monthly salary for the 2023 cohort was $3,400, up from $3,200 in 2022.
Malaysia mulls over plans for casino in Forest City as part of Johor-S’pore Special Economic Zone: Sources
Asked by reporters on April 25, Prime Minister Anwar said: “The casino… not true, it’s a lie”.
‘I must eat at the same place my fave singer did’: Singapore banks on K-content to draw visitors
STB is collaborating with two major South Korean media industry players to film more shows in Singapore.
Orchard Towers murder: Man who punched victim while holding knife gets life in prison, caning
Raffles’ banded langur spotted on Eco-Link@BKE for the first time
The sighting means the link bridge was used to expand the monkey’s habitat and increase its chances of survival.
She completed her law degree while working as a domestic helper in Singapore
Yip Pin Xiu clinches gold at Para Swimming European Open Championships
The five-gold Paralympian won the S2 100m backstroke race ahead of six European competitors.
Malaysia finds parasitic worms in over 16 tonnes of canned sardine imported from China via Singapore
Anisakis can cause an infection with symptoms like abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.
Mandopop star Jay Chou to perform three shows at National Stadium in October
It will be the third time the Taiwanese singer’s Carnival World Tour is staged in Singapore.