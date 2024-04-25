Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 25, 2024

Updated
Apr 25, 2024, 06:32 PM
Published
Apr 25, 2024, 06:24 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Driver in Tampines fatal crash charged, out on $30k bail and electronically tagged

Muhammad Syafie Ismail, 42, was arrested on April 24 after he was discharged from hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Almost 6 in 10 private uni grads find full-time jobs but earn less than autonomous uni peers

The median gross monthly salary for the 2023 cohort was $3,400, up from $3,200 in 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia mulls over plans for casino in Forest City as part of Johor-S’pore Special Economic Zone: Sources

 

Asked by reporters on April 25, Prime Minister Anwar said: “The casino… not true, it’s a lie”.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

‘I must eat at the same place my fave singer did’: Singapore banks on K-content to draw visitors

STB is collaborating with two major South Korean media industry players to film more shows in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Orchard Towers murder: Man who punched victim while holding knife gets life in prison, caning

He was only one in a group of seven who was armed with a weapon during the fight.

READ MORE HERE

Raffles’ banded langur spotted on Eco-Link@BKE for the first time

The sighting means the link bridge was used to expand the monkey’s habitat and increase its chances of survival.

READ MORE HERE

She completed her law degree while working as a domestic helper in Singapore

Ms Jayanthi Gamage has plans to get a master’s degree and hopes to become a lawyer.

READ MORE HERE

Yip Pin Xiu clinches gold at Para Swimming European Open Championships

The five-gold Paralympian won the S2 100m backstroke race ahead of six European competitors.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia finds parasitic worms in over 16 tonnes of canned sardine imported from China via Singapore

Anisakis can cause an infection with symptoms like abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

READ MORE HERE

Mandopop star Jay Chou to perform three shows at National Stadium in October

It will be the third time the Taiwanese singer’s Carnival World Tour is staged in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top