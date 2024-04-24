Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 24, 2024

Updated
Apr 24, 2024, 06:35 PM
Published
Apr 24, 2024, 06:29 PM

Tampines fatal accident: Driver arrested after discharge from hospital

The accident killed two women, who were both buried in Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on April 23.

S’pore firms rethink workplace policies ahead of new flexi-work guidelines

Local employers see the potential for increased productivity and employee satisfaction.

Slight increase in COEs for May to July, quota up 2.7% to 15,104

The increases are in the cars, commercial vehicle and Open categories.

$3b money laundering accused Su Baolin handed 3 new charges, to plead guilty on April 29

He faces 13 charges in total.

Malaysia helicopter crash: Interim report will be ready in two weeks

The 10 victims will be accorded military honours at the 23rd Royal Malay Regiment Camp in Ipoh.

What happens now that US TikTok Bill has been passed?

The Senate passed a legislation giving ByteDance nine months to divest the US assets of the short-video app, or face a ban.

‘Northern Lights’ coming to Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay in May

The light installation will run on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from May 5.

Former Singapore diplomat appointed EPL club Burnley’s chief of staff

Sean Bai, 39, has worked at Valencia football club and Geylang International.

Repeat offender known to touch women’s feet charged with molestation

Tan Boon Hwee is accused of molesting a woman on April 18.

Sifa 2024: From beach opera to cave music, explore a post-human world at festival of arts

The Singapore International Festival of Arts runs from May 17 to June 2.

