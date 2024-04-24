Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 24, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Tampines fatal accident: Driver arrested after discharge from hospital
The accident killed two women, who were both buried in Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on April 23.
S’pore firms rethink workplace policies ahead of new flexi-work guidelines
Local employers see the potential for increased productivity and employee satisfaction.
Slight increase in COEs for May to July, quota up 2.7% to 15,104
$3b money laundering accused Su Baolin handed 3 new charges, to plead guilty on April 29
Malaysia helicopter crash: Interim report will be ready in two weeks
The 10 victims will be accorded military honours at the 23rd Royal Malay Regiment Camp in Ipoh.
What happens now that US TikTok Bill has been passed?
The Senate passed a legislation giving ByteDance nine months to divest the US assets of the short-video app, or face a ban.