Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 23, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
10 people killed after two Malaysian navy helicopters collide in mid-air
One of the helicopters was seen clipping the rear rotor of another helicopter, causing both to go into a tailspin and crash.
Singapore Mint launches souvenir sets featuring the Republic’s first series of currency notes
Aim of new rules on flexi-work requests is to draw more people into workforce, says work group
Members of the workgroup and industry bodies were addressing concerns raised over the guidelines.
‘Always had a way to light up classroom’: Temasek JC pays tribute to teen killed in Tampines accident
The first-year TJC student was one of two victims who died after a six-vehicle crash on April 22.
Singapore core inflation cools more than expected to 3.1% in March
Both core and overall inflation dipped from the previous month and came in well below analyst forecasts.
Work to join Bidadari to Bartley Road restarts after year-long standstill
Singaporean ‘toy soldier’ Nicholas Tang claims prestigious award at Sandhurst
He was awarded the International Sword for being the best international cadet during the 44-week course.
Police warn of new phishing scam involving fraudulent Budget 2024 infographics
Man who wore wife’s dress and brandished knife at store cashier in robbery attempt jailed, caned
The offender lied during investigations that he was out for a jog, despite the evidence against him.
Festive overeating and hot weather can lead to acid reflux
More are suffering from the condition, which could lead to serious complications if left untreated.