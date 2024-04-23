Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 23, 2024

Apr 23, 2024, 06:12 PM
Apr 23, 2024, 06:08 PM

10 people killed after two Malaysian navy helicopters collide in mid-air

One of the helicopters was seen clipping the rear rotor of another helicopter, causing both to go into a tailspin and crash.

Singapore Mint launches souvenir sets featuring the Republic’s first series of currency notes

These banknote souvenirs are minted in 999 fine gold or 999 fine silver.

Aim of new rules on flexi-work requests is to draw more people into workforce, says work group

Members of the workgroup and industry bodies were addressing concerns raised over the guidelines.

‘Always had a way to light up classroom’: Temasek JC pays tribute to teen killed in Tampines accident

The first-year TJC student was one of two victims who died after a six-vehicle crash on April 22.

Singapore core inflation cools more than expected to 3.1% in March

Both core and overall inflation dipped from the previous month and came in well below analyst forecasts.

Work to join Bidadari to Bartley Road restarts after year-long standstill

HDB expects the junction to be completed around end-2024 or early 2025.

Singaporean ‘toy soldier’ Nicholas Tang claims prestigious award at Sandhurst

He was awarded the International Sword for being the best international cadet during the 44-week course.

Police warn of new phishing scam involving fraudulent Budget 2024 infographics

MOF will only disseminate information through its official channels, said police.

Man who wore wife’s dress and brandished knife at store cashier in robbery attempt jailed, caned

The offender lied during investigations that he was out for a jog, despite the evidence against him.

Festive overeating and hot weather can lead to acid reflux

More are suffering from the condition, which could lead to serious complications if left untreated.

