Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 22, 2024

Updated
Apr 22, 2024, 06:26 PM
Published
Apr 22, 2024, 06:20 PM

Respect for teachers key to growing the profession: Chan Chun Sing

It is one of the fundamentals that should not change amid shifts in the education sector, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Temasek JC student among 2 killed in multi-vehicle accident in Tampines

SCDF said eight people were taken to hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Rail Corridor’s Buona Vista node now open; ideas sought for former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station

Among the features include fitness areas, a playground and an open lawn.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Sentosa’s Siloso Beach makes list of top 100 beaches in the world

It is ranked 91st while top spot went to Bora Bora, a small island in French Polynesia located north-west of Tahiti.

READ MORE HERE

Migrant worker who died in April 2023 after falling through Ion Orchard lift shaft was drunk: Coroner

He also climbed over a guard rail, which he need not have done, added the coroner.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-prison officer charged over alleged unauthorised database checks on 34 inmates

Court documents did not disclose why Ahmad Rihyad Abd Rahim, 31, purportedly did so.

READ MORE HERE

Top court orders Indian yoga guru and tycoon to issue public apology for false ads

It initiated contempt of court proceedings against Mr Baba Ramdev after he failed to stop false medical advertisements. 

READ MORE HERE

Touts posing as immigration officers extorting money from foreigners at Malaysia’s KLIA

Their targets are travellers from Bangladesh and Pakistan arriving in the country for the first time.

READ MORE HERE

Biden has no easy answer to the Iranian challenge

The US President has to reckon with not only the risk of a Middle East war but also its impact in an election year, writes Bhagyashree Garekar.

READ MORE HERE

Eight things to do in Belgium, the melting pot of Europe

Top attractions include indulging in Belgian snacks, spotting street art and viewing the world's most stolen painting.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top