Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 22, 2024

Respect for teachers key to growing the profession: Chan Chun Sing
It is one of the fundamentals that should not change amid shifts in the education sector, he said.
Temasek JC student among 2 killed in multi-vehicle accident in Tampines
Rail Corridor’s Buona Vista node now open; ideas sought for former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station
Sentosa’s Siloso Beach makes list of top 100 beaches in the world
It is ranked 91st while top spot went to Bora Bora, a small island in French Polynesia located north-west of Tahiti.
Migrant worker who died in April 2023 after falling through Ion Orchard lift shaft was drunk: Coroner
Ex-prison officer charged over alleged unauthorised database checks on 34 inmates
Top court orders Indian yoga guru and tycoon to issue public apology for false ads
It initiated contempt of court proceedings against Mr Baba Ramdev after he failed to stop false medical advertisements.
Touts posing as immigration officers extorting money from foreigners at Malaysia’s KLIA
Their targets are travellers from Bangladesh and Pakistan arriving in the country for the first time.
Biden has no easy answer to the Iranian challenge
The US President has to reckon with not only the risk of a Middle East war but also its impact in an election year, writes Bhagyashree Garekar.
Eight things to do in Belgium, the melting pot of Europe
Top attractions include indulging in Belgian snacks, spotting street art and viewing the world's most stolen painting.