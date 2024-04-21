Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 21, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Former Pearl’s Hill School, Restricted Passport Centre in Outram set to make way for new homes
Stabbing of Singaporean woman in Spain: Here’s what we know so far
Architect Audrey Fang was found dead on April 10. Another Singaporean is being investigated over her killing.
2.5km underground link to be built between Changi Airport T2 and future T5
The T2 Connection will come with an automated people-mover system – similar to today’s Skytrain.
VertiVegies scraps plans to construct one of S’pore’s largest indoor veggie farms
The planned farm in Lim Chu Kang could have boosted local vegetable production by around 10 per cent.
Patients with neck pain getting younger, say doctors, excessive smartphone use a key factor
Many of them suffer from a condition called tech neck syndrome, which is caused by holding the head in a forward and downward position for long periods of time.
Parents seek refunds from international school over delay in new campus construction
The One World International School’s Punggol campus was slated to be operational by August 2023, the start of the school’s academic year, parents said.
Charity tackles need for flexi-childcare outside of standard hours for lower-income families
Services are offered at a low rate of $5 per hour to ensure lower-income families can get care for their children.
Why it’s not easy to get S'pore’s young voters onside
Young voters have strong, liberal views and policymakers have to engage them on the pace of political change, notes Danson Cheong.
Local designers give blueprints to turn old clothes into bespoke designer pieces
The sustainability project seeks to support local tailors and encourage people to repurpose their old clothes.