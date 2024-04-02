Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 2, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
It’s my turn to be a normal guy: Schooling on retiring from competitive swimming
Schooling was just 14 when he left Singapore to enrol in The Bolles School in Florida, the United States.
‘I want you to always have the Dream’: A letter from May Schooling to her son Joseph
Govt to list services for which GST will not be charged after $7.5m wrongly collected
The amendments to Singapore’s GST law will result in GST being collected for over 100 government services where GST is currently not charged.
Israel-Hamas conflict not the only emotive topic that can be addressed in CCE lessons: Chan Chun Sing
CCE lessons can help students understand the diversity of perspectives within the society.
Worry over ‘vaping generation’ in Singapore as vaping offences surged in 2023
There were about 7,900 cases involving the purchase, use or possession of vapes in 2023.
Mindef takes proactive approach to cybersecurity at international events: Heng Chee How
Su Wenqiang, accused in $3b money laundering case, sentenced to 13 months’ jail
Baltimore bridge collapse: Shipowners seek to limit liability; could dirty fuel have played a role?
In the event that the companies that own and manage Dali are held liable, they asked the judge to limit the damage to around US$44 million.