Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 2, 2024

Updated
Apr 02, 2024, 06:27 PM
Published
Apr 02, 2024, 06:20 PM

It’s my turn to be a normal guy: Schooling on retiring from competitive swimming

Schooling was just 14 when he left Singapore to enrol in The Bolles School in Florida, the United States.

‘I want you to always have the Dream’: A letter from May Schooling to her son Joseph

The swimmer’s mum recounts their incredible journey with its highs and lows.

Govt to list services for which GST will not be charged after $7.5m wrongly collected

The amendments to Singapore’s GST law will result in GST being collected for over 100 government services where GST is currently not charged. 

Israel-Hamas conflict not the only emotive topic that can be addressed in CCE lessons: Chan Chun Sing

CCE lessons can help students understand the diversity of perspectives within the society.

Worry over ‘vaping generation’ in Singapore as vaping offences surged in 2023

There were about 7,900 cases involving the purchase, use or possession of vapes in 2023.

Mindef takes proactive approach to cybersecurity at international events: Heng Chee How

Its proactive efforts include scanning event websites to look for vulnerabilities.

Su Wenqiang, accused in $3b money laundering case, sentenced to 13 months’ jail

The Cambodian national pleaded guilty to two charges of money laundering on April 2.

Baltimore bridge collapse: Shipowners seek to limit liability; could dirty fuel have played a role?

In the event that the companies that own and manage Dali are held liable, they asked the judge to limit the damage to around US$44 million.

When push comes to shove, China edges out US as S-E Asia’s preferred superpower: ISEAS survey

Respondents had favoured the United States in the last four surveys.

Peranakan kebaya maker among 3 people honoured for promoting heritage, passing on skills

They are recipients of NHB’s Stewards of Intangible Cultural Heritage Award.

