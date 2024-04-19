Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 19, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Israel attacks Iran; no plan for immediate retaliation from Tehran
The US reportedly received advance notice of Israel’s reported strike on Iran but did not endorse the operation.
Early encouraging signs Iran is playing down Israel’s carefully calibrated attack
The more the Iranians claim that nothing happened or that the Israelis failed to hit any target, the higher the chances of avoiding broader Middle East violence, says Jonathan Eyal.
LTA investigating after e-bikes and e-scooters seen racing, will step up enforcement
In a video on SG Road Vigilante, the devices can be seen racing at high speeds at several locations.
Authorities investigating illegal sale of diesel at heavy vehicle carpark near Choa Chu Kang
Mount Ruang eruption in Indonesia sends Malaysia air traffic into chaos
Thousands of air passengers in Sabah and Sarawak were left stranded after the eruption on April 18.
Some honey dates from China recalled over undeclared sulphur dioxide allergen: SFA
Review: On-board unit for ERP 2.0 – the good, the bad and the ugly
With the new system, it is possible to check ERP transactions online as well as get e-mail consolidating payment history.
Social media, loneliness and self-harm: It’s complicated
A more nuanced understanding of social media is needed before we take any action, says the writer.
Fossil of ‘one of the largest snakes that ever existed’ unearthed in India mine
Secret sips: Singapore speakeasies serving up a hidden world of retro-infused nightlife
Concealed behind doors or discreet passageways, these bars offer an exciting blend of storytelling and cocktails.