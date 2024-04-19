Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 19, 2024

Updated
Apr 19, 2024, 06:00 PM
Published
Apr 19, 2024, 05:55 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Israel attacks Iran; no plan for immediate retaliation from Tehran

The US reportedly received advance notice of Israel’s reported strike on Iran but did not endorse the operation.

READ MORE HERE

Early encouraging signs Iran is playing down Israel’s carefully calibrated attack

The more the Iranians claim that nothing happened or that the Israelis failed to hit any target, the higher the chances of avoiding broader Middle East violence, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

LTA investigating after e-bikes and e-scooters seen racing, will step up enforcement

In a video on SG Road Vigilante, the devices can be seen racing at high speeds at several locations.

READ MORE HERE

Authorities investigating illegal sale of diesel at heavy vehicle carpark near Choa Chu Kang

The alleged sale is being investigated as a fire safety violation, said the SCDF.

READ MORE HERE

Mount Ruang eruption in Indonesia sends Malaysia air traffic into chaos

Thousands of air passengers in Sabah and Sarawak were left stranded after the eruption on April 18.

READ MORE HERE

Some honey dates from China recalled over undeclared sulphur dioxide allergen: SFA

The recall of the product imported by Yan Tai Yit is ongoing.

READ MORE HERE

Review: On-board unit for ERP 2.0 – the good, the bad and the ugly

With the new system, it is possible to check ERP transactions online as well as get e-mail consolidating payment history.

READ MORE HERE

Social media, loneliness and self-harm: It’s complicated

A more nuanced understanding of social media is needed before we take any action, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Fossil of ‘one of the largest snakes that ever existed’ unearthed in India mine

Scientists said on April 18 they have recovered 27 vertebrae from the snake.

READ MORE HERE

Secret sips: Singapore speakeasies serving up a hidden world of retro-infused nightlife

Concealed behind doors or discreet passageways, these bars offer an exciting blend of storytelling and cocktails.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top