Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 17, 2024

Apr 17, 2024, 06:01 PM
Apr 17, 2024, 05:56 PM

Singapore key exports slump 20.7% in March, worse than expected, as chips disappoint

By markets, shipments to Singapore’s top 10 markets fell, with the main hits coming from the United States, the European Union and Japan.

READ MORE HERE

$35 million to be invested to help those in finance sector develop new green skills: MAS

This comes as financial institutions increasingly prioritise sustainability as a core business strategy for their organisations.

READ MORE HERE

COE prices rise for all categories except for motorcycles

The price for smaller, less powerful Category A cars saw the biggest hike of 5.6 per cent to end at $94,010.

READ MORE HERE

Pritam Singh appoints ex-prosecutor to defend him in court over his alleged lies to Parliament

His case was adjourned to May 31 for another pre-trial conference.

READ MORE HERE

Israel’s expected counterstrike will spur Iranian nationalism: Analysts

The hardline regime also stands to benefit from reaction in the wider Muslim world, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

Blame the brain for spine curvature, researchers say

Scoliosis patients have differences in parts of the brain that play an important role in posture and balance.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: Taking up a graduate scheme versus other entry-level jobs

Employers put in place such schemes to attract, groom and retain fresh talent.

READ MORE HERE

Istana open house on April 21 to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Labour Day

Entry to the grounds is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s only letterpress heritage studio to close after 10 years, founder seeks buyer

“This is Singapore’s heritage – if this is gone, where else can we find it?” says its founder.

READ MORE HERE

Cyclist who clung to car bonnet in East Coast road rage case likely affected by brain tumour: Lawyer

She confronted the driver as she felt the car overtaking her was too close to her.

READ MORE HERE

