Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 17, 2024

Singapore key exports slump 20.7% in March, worse than expected, as chips disappoint
By markets, shipments to Singapore’s top 10 markets fell, with the main hits coming from the United States, the European Union and Japan.
$35 million to be invested to help those in finance sector develop new green skills: MAS
This comes as financial institutions increasingly prioritise sustainability as a core business strategy for their organisations.
COE prices rise for all categories except for motorcycles
The price for smaller, less powerful Category A cars saw the biggest hike of 5.6 per cent to end at $94,010.
Pritam Singh appoints ex-prosecutor to defend him in court over his alleged lies to Parliament
Israel’s expected counterstrike will spur Iranian nationalism: Analysts
The hardline regime also stands to benefit from reaction in the wider Muslim world, say experts.
Blame the brain for spine curvature, researchers say
Scoliosis patients have differences in parts of the brain that play an important role in posture and balance.
askST Jobs: Taking up a graduate scheme versus other entry-level jobs
Istana open house on April 21 to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Labour Day
Singapore’s only letterpress heritage studio to close after 10 years, founder seeks buyer
“This is Singapore’s heritage – if this is gone, where else can we find it?” says its founder.