Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 16, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PM Lee to become senior minister, no major changes to Cabinet until after next GE: DPM Wong
Bigger changes to the Cabinet will likely take place only after the next general election, he said.
‘I stand on the shoulders of giants’: DPM Wong pays tribute to PM Lee
He thanked his Cabinet colleagues and fellow MPs for placing their confidence in him and choosing him to lead the team.
#jalanjalan with LHL: What over 1,000 social media posts reveal about PM Lee
A nature lover, avid photographer and a romantic at heart are some of the things we learnt about PM Lee Hsien Loong by trawling through his social media posts.
All employers in Singapore must fairly consider flexi-work requests from Dec 1 under new rules
The rules will cover formal requests for such work arrangements, and the processes to submit and evaluate these.
$3 billion money laundering case: Third accused convicted, sentenced to 13 months’ jail
Catholic Church warns public about phishing scams related to Pope’s visit to Singapore
Information on the papal visit should be viewed on the Archdiocese’s official website, it advised.
KL airport shooting: Malaysian police probing why suspect went for check-up the week before
American man extradited to S’pore admits running fraudulent trading scheme involving over $18m
Michael Philip Atkins was arrested in 2014, jumped bailed, and extradited to Singapore in March 2023.
40 residents evacuated from Eunos HDB block after fire breaks out at common corridor
Addicted to alcohol from age 10, a programme helped him to kick the habit
The Alcohol-Related Frequent Attenders programme helps long-time abusers to cut their drinking.