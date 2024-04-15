Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 15, 2024

Updated
Apr 15, 2024, 05:43 PM
Published
Apr 15, 2024, 05:37 PM

DPM Lawrence Wong to take over from PM Lee on May 15

He is leader of the PAP’s 4G team and will be Singapore's fourth prime minister.

‘Your dreams will inspire my actions’: DPM Wong on becoming next PM

“I accept this responsibility with humility and a deep sense of duty. I pledge to give my all in this undertaking,” DPM Wong said.

7 things to know about Singapore’s next prime minister Lawrence Wong

The Finance Minister, who has delivered three Budgets, grew up in Marine Parade and plays the guitar.

Iran did not heed Biden’s warning not to attack. Will Israel?

Israel’s recent conduct holds some clues, writes US bureau chief Bhagyashree Garekar.

Over 470 youth arrested for sexual crimes in 2023; offenders’ exposure to porn cited as a reason

Among those youth arrested, sexual penetration of minors was the most common offence, say the authorities.

50 nail and beauty salons working towards new CaseTrust Bronze tier accreditation

Case is working with Nationwide Association for International Licenses and Skills (Beauty Wellness Singapore), or Nails.

Ringgit drops towards 26-year low against US dollar as Bank Negara pledges support

The ringgit slipped to 4.78 per US dollar, putting it within a whisker of its Feb 21 low of 4.8053.

A self-taught dentist? There are limits to self-learning in securing a job

Without skills-upgrading leading to a sure-fire job, we are only putting workers on a mindless merry-go-round where they take up pointless training, says Lin Suling.

Taiwan quake: Search for missing S’poreans suspended due to aftershocks

The couple were last seen alighting from a bus at the Shakadang Trail in Hualien’s Taroko Gorge.

Man jailed over toxic gas accident that killed foreign worker, injured 2 others

Leck Ching Hwa admitted that he was negligent on the day of the incident.

