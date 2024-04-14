Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 14, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘We shall win,’ says Netanyahu after Israel repels Iranian drone and missile attacks
A proxy war between Israel and Iran is over, and the dangers will only grow
Iran’s attacks on Israel were designed to minimise deaths, say analysts. But what next?
The US will respond proactively to neutralise any threats from Iran, among other steps.
S'pore condemns Iran’s attack on Israel, ‘deeply concerned’ about situation
Singapore calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid escalatory actions.
‘Armed and dangerous’: Malaysian cops name suspect in KL airport shooting
Sydney mall stabbing rampage: Dying mother handed over baby to stranger
US, Europe look to Japan for help in areas like AI, EVs to curb China’s tech progress
There is a flurry of US investment into Tokyo, even as Japan ramps up investment in semiconductors.
Young and Savvy: Counting on good maths to combat ‘girl math’
We might utilise the term less now, but the sentiment behind it remains - the use of excuses for indulgent purchases.
Malaysia’s King is world’s first private owner of China’s most expensive car
HEY YU, DREAMER: Vanity car plates in Hong Kong prove an endearing, enduring trend
The city’s personalised licence plates have inspired communities of fans and collectors since 2006.