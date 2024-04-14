Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 14, 2024

Updated
Apr 14, 2024, 06:43 PM
Published
Apr 14, 2024, 06:37 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

‘We shall win,’ says Netanyahu after Israel repels Iranian drone and missile attacks

Iran has warned Israel that a retaliation will only spark an even bigger attack.

READ MORE HERE

A proxy war between Israel and Iran is over, and the dangers will only grow

Risks of miscalculation by Israel or Iran have never been higher.

READ MORE HERE

Iran’s attacks on Israel were designed to minimise deaths, say analysts. But what next?

The US will respond proactively to neutralise any threats from Iran, among other steps.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S'pore condemns Iran’s attack on Israel, ‘deeply concerned’ about situation

Singapore calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid escalatory actions.

READ MORE HERE

‘Armed and dangerous’: Malaysian cops name suspect in KL airport shooting

The man had allegedly intended to shoot his wife, but shot her bodyguard instead.

READ MORE HERE

Sydney mall stabbing rampage: Dying mother handed over baby to stranger

Stories of courage are still emerging from the April 13 attack.

READ MORE HERE

US, Europe look to Japan for help in areas like AI, EVs to curb China’s tech progress

There is a flurry of US investment into Tokyo, even as Japan ramps up investment in semiconductors.

READ MORE HERE

Young and Savvy: Counting on good maths to combat ‘girl math’

We might utilise the term less now, but the sentiment behind it remains - the use of excuses for indulgent purchases.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s King is world’s first private owner of China’s most expensive car

The Hongqi L5 is currently available only in China.

READ MORE HERE

HEY YU, DREAMER: Vanity car plates in Hong Kong prove an endearing, enduring trend

The city’s personalised licence plates have inspired communities of fans and collectors since 2006.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top