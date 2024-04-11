Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 11, 2024

Updated
Apr 11, 2024, 06:19 PM
Published
Apr 11, 2024, 06:06 PM

Temasek opens Paris office, to invest up to S$25b in broader region over next 5 years

The Paris branch’s opening comes as Temasek, which was incepted in 1974, celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024.

Singapore is 5th smartest city in the world, top in Asia: Global index

The Smart City Index also lists the Republic as a “super-champion” for either maintaining its position or improving its ranking.

askST: New to filing income tax? Here’s a guide

The deadline for those filing their income tax returns electronically is April 18.

$3b money laundering accused hit with 6 new charges, offered jail time of 13 to 15 months

One of the charges Wang Baosen faces is for allegedly lying to the authorities during investigations.

All aboard! Decommissioned SMRT train to become co-living hotel in one-north

The train carriage will host eight 7.5 sq m rooms, each equipped with an attached bathroom.

Slight increase in price for Euro 2024 viewers here

Fans can watch all 51 matches live on StarHub, Singtel or Mediacorp’s mewatch, all of which will be charging an early bird price of $88 till May 26.

Cordlife seeks to extend AGM, sustainability report deadlines

The company is under investigation by MOH for thousands of damaged cord blood units.

Biden and Kishida upgrade security ties, citing China by name in an unusual move

The surprise is the unsubtle message that the point of the alliance is to counter China.

‘Lame duck’ South Korean President Yoon reels from election debacle

PM Han Duck-soo and a string of senior aides have offered to step down.

Stay ultra-protected: What is UPF clothing? 6 places to buy sun-safe clothes

Recommended by doctors, UV-protective clothing can help provide more comprehensive, long-lasting sun protection.

