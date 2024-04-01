Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 1, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
New digital platform allowing banks to exchange information on suspicious customers launched
HDB resale prices up 1.7% in Q1, higher than 1.1% rise in previous quarter
Citing an uncertain economic outlook and elevated mortgage rates, HDB said households should continue to be financially prudent in their flat purchases.
Rising retrenchments, high interest rates slow private home price growth to 1.5% in Q1
New charges for $3b money laundering accused over false financial statements to Iras, MOM
SingPost appoints ex-SMRT managing director as new Singapore CEO
The group is attempting to transform itself into a logistics company within three years.
TikTok likely safe from ban in US until after presidential election
We’ll still be talking about TikTok in 2025, says an expert, as Senate considers Bill to ban the app.
Indonesia’s key to escape middle-income trap lies on quality jobs for its young people
Young Indonesians often find themselves trapped in menial jobs after completing their education.
Man who jumped from vehicle on ECP suffered from schizophrenia, thought he was abducted
Taugeh cake, invisible furniture, police on horseback: Did you fall for these April Fool’s pranks?
Social, ethical and slow travel: Boutique travel agencies draw youth with niche tours
Prices range from $600 for a four-day dive trip in Indonesia to $1,470 for a seven-day ski trip in France, says one travel agency.