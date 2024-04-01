Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 1, 2024

Updated
Apr 01, 2024, 06:20 PM
Published
Apr 01, 2024, 06:05 PM

New digital platform allowing banks to exchange information on suspicious customers launched

Announced in 2021, Cosmic was co-developed by MAS and six banks. 

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale prices up 1.7% in Q1, higher than 1.1% rise in previous quarter

Citing an uncertain economic outlook and elevated mortgage rates, HDB said households should continue to be financially prudent in their flat purchases.

READ MORE HERE

Rising retrenchments, high interest rates slow private home price growth to 1.5% in Q1

This comes after a 2.8% increase in the fourth quarter of 2023.

READ MORE HERE

New charges for $3b money laundering accused over false financial statements to Iras, MOM

Su Haijin’s 12 new charges are the most dished out in the case in a day.

READ MORE HERE

SingPost appoints ex-SMRT managing director as new Singapore CEO

The group is attempting to transform itself into a logistics company within three years.

READ MORE HERE

TikTok likely safe from ban in US until after presidential election

We’ll still be talking about TikTok in 2025, says an expert, as Senate considers Bill to ban the app.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia’s key to escape middle-income trap lies on quality jobs for its young people

Young Indonesians often find themselves trapped in menial jobs after completing their education.

READ MORE HERE

Man who jumped from vehicle on ECP suffered from schizophrenia, thought he was abducted

Eldaniz Ibishov’s act caused an accident which led to a motorcyclist’s death.

READ MORE HERE

Taugeh cake, invisible furniture, police on horseback: Did you fall for these April Fool’s pranks?

Eateries and brands have been having fun on social media.

READ MORE HERE

Social, ethical and slow travel: Boutique travel agencies draw youth with niche tours

Prices range from $600 for a four-day dive trip in Indonesia to $1,470 for a seven-day ski trip in France, says one travel agency.

READ MORE HERE

