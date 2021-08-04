Evading roadblocks: 33 convicted or given stern warnings in 5 years

In the past five years, 33 people have been convicted of or given stern warnings for evading police roadblocks, with two directly causing injury to officers.

This is out of about 8,000 roadblocks conducted each year from 2016 to last year.

Sharing these figures when the House debated the Police Force (Amendment) Bill, Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan reiterated that motorists who deliberately evade roadblocks seriously endanger the lives of police officers as well as other road users.

Thus, new laws passed yesterday will significantly increase the penalties for evading roadblocks to deter such crimes, he said.

The maximum penalty for roadblock evasion will be raised from a year in jail and a $5,000 fine to seven years' jail and a $10,000 fine.

The definition of roadblock evasion will also be expanded to include cases where an offender stops his vehicle and alights to escape, or makes a U-turn to flee. Failing to follow a police officer's orders at a roadblock - be they verbal commands, hand signals or written notices or signs - will be an offence.

Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) asked why the maximum jail term was being raised from one year to seven years, and whether those who cause injury at roadblocks can be charged under existing laws like voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

Mr Tan said roadblock evasion is serious and risky behaviour. "We should not rely on the offender also committing other offences to be able to take the person to task."

The new laws will also give special police officers and commercial affairs officers more powers - allowing them to arrest, detain and search people, as well as require suspects to attend court.

They will also be given bail-and bond-related powers.

Commercial affairs officers are civilians who investigate white-collar crime, while special police officers include Volunteer Special Constabulary officers, full-time national servicemen and operationally ready national servicemen.

Mr Tan said they will be allowed to exercise these powers only after receiving training, including on legal knowledge, self-defence and scenario-based training.

The Commercial Affairs Department now has about 130 commercial affairs officers and 90 regular police officers, he said.

While commercial affairs officers are able to arrest suspects, they need to ask regular police officers for help if suspects cannot post bail and need to be locked up.

Thus, the new powers are necessary to enhance operational efficiency, given a recent uptick in increasingly complex commercial and financial crimes, Mr Tan said.

He said the officers will be given only powers relevant to their work. They do not have power to seize offensive weapons, for instance.

Replying to MPs, including Ms Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) from the Workers' Party, who raised concerns about allowing the commissioner of police to delegate some powers to civilian officers, Mr Tan said the intention is to allow the commissioner to delegate more administrative powers, and not his command powers on the front line.

"We recognise that there are powers which require the specialised knowledge of a police officer who has had years of experience with policing, such as the power to disperse an unlawful assembly by military force," he said.

On protecting police officers from liability if they act in good faith and with reasonable care, Mr Tan gave scenarios where officers may fail this standard.

A police officer who makes a forced entry to arrest a suspect without first attempting to verify whether the suspect was actually there would not have acted in good faith and with reasonable care.

This is also the case if a police officer fails to investigate a distress call by an individual known to be a target of repeated physical domestic violence, and the individual dies from injuries caused by the abuser.

Mr Tan emphasised that the protection to be accorded to officers is not unconditional.

He also addressed some questions about powers to allow forced entry into premises in medical emergencies, which can range from a stroke to serious falls.

All front-line officers have basic first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation skills, and will take into account various factors before making forced entry, such as signs of distress and information from next of kin and neighbours, he said.