Eurokars donates new vehicle to Singapore Red Cross to ferry elderly and disabled

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has a new vehicle in its fleet of transporters to ferry elderly and disabled people from low-income families, thanks to a donation from automotive group Eurokars.

The new transporter, which is fitted to allow wheelchair access, will benefit some 600 elderly and disabled people, as part of the SRC TransportAid programme.

The programme offers door-to-door transport services for those who need help getting to their medical appointments or activity centres - at very low or no cost.

Mr Benjamin William, the chief executive officer and general secretary of Singapore Red Cross, said support from organisations and corporations such as Eurokars Group is critical for SRC to continue its programmes.

"If they don't support the programme, then really our hands would be tied - if we had one vehicle less, then we'd run that much less of the service," he added.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need for the SRC to continue providing transport services - even during the circuit breaker last year.

"For many of our clients, if they didn't continue to go for their medical appointments such as dialysis, they would have been in a dire situation," said Mr William.

There has been an increase in demand for SRC services, as other service providers have had to cut down on their services and more people faced financial difficulties, he added.

Mr William received the transporter at a handover ceremony on Wednesday (Jan 20) from Ms Ong Lay Ling, group managing director of Eurokars Group.

This is the second time Eurokars Group has donated a transporter to the SRC, and the fifth vehicle it has donated to similar organisations. Eurokars hopes to continue supporting the community in the years to come, said Ms Ong.

"We are in the automotive trade, so we feel that we can support organisations which need transporters," she said. "Eurokars is delighted to be able to contribute towards the SRC in achieving its mandate and laudable mission of relieving human suffering, protecting human lives and dignity and responding to emergencies."

The new transporter is the 11th vehicle in the SRC's fleet of eight transporters and three ambulances.





The new transporter is fitted to allow wheelchair access. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



"(In) 2020, as challenging as it was, I think a lot of individuals and corporations really stepped up to the plate. There has been a tremendous outpouring of support from the public to our Covid-19 response," he said.

As the pandemic continues to loom over the new year, the SRC hopes that individuals and corporations will continue to support its mission with in-kind donations, said Mr William. More information about SRC's aid programmes can be found on the SRC website.