Ethiopian Airlines to resume flights between S’pore and Addis Ababa from Changi Airport in March

SINGAPORE - African carrier Ethiopian Airlines will resume flights between Singapore and Addis Ababa from Changi Airport from March 25, after a three-year absence due to the pandemic.

There will be four weekly direct services between Singapore and Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) and Ethiopian Airlines in a joint statement on Friday. The carrier is the only airline that operates on this route.

Flights departing from Addis Ababa to Singapore will take about 10½ hours while those from Singapore to Addis Ababa will take close to nine hours.

A 270-seat Boeing 787-8 aircraft will be used for the flight services, which also connect to Kuala Lumpur.

This means that flights will originate from Addis Ababa and make a transit at Changi Airport before departing for Kuala Lumpur. On the return journey, flights from Kuala Lumpur will go on to Addis Ababa after transiting in Changi Airport.

Mr Lim Ching Kiat, CAG’s managing director of air hub development, said: “Ethiopian Airlines has been consistently voted as the best airline in Africa, and the network from its Addis Ababa hub connects with more than 60 destinations on the African continent.”

He added that the service will offer more travel options for passengers from the region to Africa.

“For many Singaporeans, Ethiopia could also be an exciting new vacation destination as it boasts many attractions ranging from historic sites such as Axum to breathtaking natural geography such as the Simien Mountains and Blue Nile falls,” he said.

The town of Axum is where clusters of historical ruins of the Aksumite empire such as royal tombs and large obelisks can be found. The ancient kingdom ruled the region at the crossroads of Africa, Arabia and the Greco-Roman world from about the 1st to the 8th century.