Essex Court Chambers Duxton's 6 lawyers leave to form new practice

All six lawyers at Essex Court Chambers Duxton (Singapore Practice Group) will be leaving in the wake of international sanctions imposed by the Chinese government on its London law namesake, Essex Court Chambers.

This comes after four lawyers of the UK group wrote a legal opinion in January, commissioned by The Global Legal Action Network, a non-profit organisation, concerning the treatment of the Uighur population in China's Xinjiang province. The legal opinion drew significant international media publicity.