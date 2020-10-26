Bangladeshi Shamol Sarker, 23, used to be wary of moving cars and residents when driving his bin wagon in the mornings. But during the circuit breaker, he could drive around freely without worry. As an essential worker, he had to keep working when most of the country was at a standstill. The town council cleaner said he had to make more trips than usual as the amount of garbage had increased significantly. His mother wanted him to return home when the Covid-19 outbreak occurred, but he is thankful that he stayed. "I get to work and earn money," he said. "And Singapore is doing such a good job, I am not afraid any more." In fact, he is worried about his family in Bangladesh, where he says people do not wear masks when out. Mr Shamol, who is already a familiar face to residents in Boon Lay Drive where he works and lives, is anxiously waiting to see if his work permit can be renewed for another three years.
Essential worker's workload increased during circuit breaker
- Published2 hours ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to The Straits Times and more at S$ 0.99/month.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month
Get unlimited access at $0.99/month*
Latest headlines and exclusive stories
In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
*Terms and conditions apply.
Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.
Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 26, 2020, with the headline 'Essential worker's workload increased during circuit breaker'. Print Edition | Subscribe