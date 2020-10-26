Essential worker's workload increased during circuit breaker

Bangladeshi Shamol Sarker, 23, used to be wary of moving cars and residents when driving his bin wagon in the mornings. But during the circuit breaker, he could drive around freely without worry. As an essential worker, he had to keep working when most of the country was at a standstill. The town council cleaner said he had to make more trips than usual as the amount of garbage had increased significantly. His mother wanted him to return home when the Covid-19 outbreak occurred, but he is thankful that he stayed. "I get to work and earn money," he said. "And Singapore is doing such a good job, I am not afraid any more." In fact, he is worried about his family in Bangladesh, where he says people do not wear masks when out. Mr Shamol, who is already a familiar face to residents in Boon Lay Drive where he works and lives, is anxiously waiting to see if his work permit can be renewed for another three years.