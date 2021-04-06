ERP rates at some gantries to go up by $1 from next Monday

The Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at some gantries located along two expressways will be raised by $1 with increased congestion as more people return to workplaces.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday that the new charges will kick in from next Monday to manage congestion at certain stretches on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and Central Expressway (CTE) during peak hours in the morning.

The LTA added that it had observed heavy traffic on these stretches from 7am to 10am with the progressive easing of safe management measures.

Drivers will face the extra $1 charge when passing through several gantries during the morning peak hours.

Those heading south on the CTE before Braddell Road from 7am to 8am and 9.30am to 10am will pay $1. It is currently free to pass through the gantry at these times.

Drivers passing through the same gantry from 9am to 9.30am will pay $2, up from $1 currently.

At a set of four gantries located on the southbound stretch of the CTE after Braddell Road and on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) slip road heading into the southbound CTE, drivers will be charged $1 from 7.30am to 8am and from 9.30am to 10am.

This stretch is free currently at these times.

They will also be charged $2 from 8am to 8.30am, up from $1 now.

At the southbound CTE auxiliary lane that leads to PIE (Changi) or Serangoon Road, drivers will be charged $2 from 8am to 9.30am and $1 from 9.30am to 10am, a $1 increase from the current rates during these periods.

In the evenings, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, those passing through a set of three gantries on the AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city will be charged $1. It is currently free to pass through these gantries.

At a set of two gantries on the CTE after PIE, drivers heading north will be charged $1 from 5.30pm to 6pm. Currently, there is no charge.

There continues to be no ERP charges on other expressways and arterial roads, said LTA, which added that it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted as safe management measures continue to evolve.

Following this round of adjustments, ERP will be charged at 12 gantries compared with 77 before the Covid-19 pandemic.