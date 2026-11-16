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ERP rates at PIE, CTE stretches to rise by $1 from Jan 4, 2027, after year-end discounts

Motorists will enjoy $1 off ERP rates at 12 locations at specific peak-hour timings from Nov 23 to Dec 31.

SINGAPORE – Motorists driving along stretches of the PIE and CTE will pay $1 more in Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges during two peak time slots from Jan 4, 2027.

Announcing the revisions on Nov 16, the Land Transport Authority said those travelling on the PIE (Kallang Bahru and slip road into Bendemeer) between 8.30am and 9am will pay $5, up from $4, from Jan 4, 2027.

Meanwhile, those heading north on the CTE before the PIE between 5pm and 5.30pm will be charged $1 from the same date.

LTA said the hikes were triggered by traffic build-ups observed along the expressways in October.

ERP rate cuts for year-end break ahead of hikes

Before the January hikes kick in, motorists will enjoy $1 off ERP rates at 12 locations at specific timings from Nov 23 to Dec 31.

The 12 locations are:

AYE before Alexandra towards the city

AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city

Southbound CTE before Braddell Road

Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into southbound CTE

Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road

Northbound CTE after PIE

Northbound CTE before PIE

Eastbound MCE before exit to Central Boulevard and at the slip road from Marina Boulevard

KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover

PIE (Adam Road and Mount Pleasant)

PIE (Kallang Bahru and slip road into Bendemeer)

Westbound PIE before Eunos Link

Normal rates in these areas will resume on Jan 4, 2027, with charges at all other gantries staying the same.

Potential new gantries, charges at Orchard

The LTA also warned that motorists could face further charges in 2027 if congestion persists in these areas:

CTE towards SLE near the Braddell Road entry

KPE towards MCE near the Airport Road entry

“If congestion persists, ERP charging will be introduced at these new locations,” it said.

LTA is also assessing if it should resume ERP charges in the Orchard cordon on Saturdays from next quarter owing to slow traffic there.

ERP charges resumed at 11 locations in the shopping district from Sept 7 following persistent congestion in the area since October 2025.