Environmental impact study not needed for Pasir Ris works: PUB

Coastal works at Pasir Ris Park were for authorised drainage improvement and did not require an environmental impact assessment, national water agency PUB said on Friday.

On April 28, marine enthusiast Ria Tan had flagged the absence of signboards showing the party responsible for the works.

In response to queries from The Sunday Times, PUB clarified that the project signboard was located at the start of the drainage works area in Pasir Ris Road.

Before starting the job, PUB had consulted agencies such as the National Parks Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority, which assessed that no environmental impact assessment for the project was required as "this was a reconstruction of the existing outlet drain".

PUB said it had taken note of public feedback and would be arranging for more signs to be put up in the area.

This comes after two incidents involving unauthorised development works were reported over recent months.

The PUB project, which began last August and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of this year, will increase the capacity of the 250m-long drain.

Earth control measures, including the erection of a silt fence along the coastline, have also been implemented to prevent muddy or silty water from flowing into the sea and waterways, the agency said.